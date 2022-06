Citing a ‘national lifeguard shortage’, the New York City Parks and Recreations department announced they would not be hosting swim programs for the foreseeable future. The Parks Department made the announcement in a tweet sent out by the agency on June 14, saying lap swim, senior swim and learn to swim programs will not be available, but the public can still utilize NYC Parks outdoor pools for general swim from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and from 4-7 p.m.

