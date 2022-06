Danny Garcia is returning the ring. With a planned July 30th comeback match against Jose Benevidez at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, the guy known as “Swift” is readying himself to fight for the first time since he was decisioned by Errol Spence in December of 2020. Yet the 34 year old Philly native is also setting his sites beyond Benevidez. The former titlist wants to challenge some of the sports’ bigger names. One of those names belongs to the undisputed junior middleweight champion of the world, Jermell Charlo. Garcia, who himself was a junior middleweight titlist, thinks he can reestablish his prominence in the 154 pound division.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO