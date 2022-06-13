Town of Vail reimplements dismount zone in areas of Vail Village

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Tuesday afternoon at Glenwood Springs. I-70 was closed for about an hour at mile marker 116 due to a series of small brush fires. #I70 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 116 – Glenwood Springs; Aspen and Exit 111 – South Canyon. https://t.co/MCBfjVCC5S — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 14, 2022 (credit: CDOT) I-70 is closed at mile-marker 116 Glenwood Springs WB, I70, due to a fire. pic.twitter.com/uSSDB1M4KV — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) June 14, 2022 Highway 6 is also closed between Devereux and Donegan. Hwy 6 is closed between Devereux Rd and Donegan Rd both directions, Glenwood Springs, due to a fire. pic.twitter.com/R0GXLYJlQa — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) June 14, 2022 Glenwood Fire told CBS4 that the fire was contained as of 1:30 p.m. One right lane was closed during the fires and all lanes reopened just after 3 p.m. #I70 westbound: Right lane closed due to traffic impacts between Exit 116 – Glenwood Springs; Aspen and Exit 111 – South Canyon. Slower speeds advised. Small fires in area. https://t.co/MCBfjVCC5S — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 14, 2022

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO