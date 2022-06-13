ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Town of Vail reimplements dismount zone in areas of Vail Village

By RealVail Staff
realvail.com
 3 days ago

The Town of Vail last week issued the following press release on reimplementing a wheeled-vehicle dismount zone in Vail Village:. The Town of Vail has reimplemented a dismount zone in designated areas of Vail Village to improve interactions between pedestrians and users of wheeled vehicles of any kind. Increased visitation to...

www.realvail.com

realvail.com

Christian center sued by Eagle County hosts right-wing extremist pastor David Barton of WallBuilders

Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt hosted right-wing extremist pastor David Barton as its guest speaker on Monday, pushing “biblical” values in politics. Barton is the founder and president of WallBuilders, a conservative activist group forwarding evangelical Christian agendas in politics. He has been accused of peddling revisionist historical points in his work that focuses on rejecting the separation of church and state, as highlighted by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which labels Barton as an extremist with an anti-LGBTQ ideology.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

