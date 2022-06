2128 Broadmoor Drive East, Seattle, Washington 98112. A home that not only makes your heart skip a beat (or two!), and at the same time checks all the “boxes” that you have been looking for? I call that an answer to prayer! May I present to you: the Modern Jewel. Part sexy mid-century and part breezy beach vibes. And the checked boxes you ask? An open floor plan, primary suite on the main, vaulted ceilings to give airy volume, an incredible indoor-outdoor flow (the new living room), Carerra slabs, brass accents, and walls of windows—every inch of this home has been manicured and pedicured to perfection! Nestled within the sought-after Broadmoor community and simply steps from the village of Madison Park with its mouthwatering mecca of eateries and kitschy boutiques. Bespoke lock-and-leave luxury living at its best!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO