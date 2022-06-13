ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone County PA: Investigation into Santulli case continues

By Brian Hauswirth
939theeagle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boone County prosecutor’s office is currently reviewing results from law enforcement’s investigation into an alleged hazing incident at a Mizzou frat house involving Danny Santulli. He nearly died from...

939theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT HAS COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED

A Windsor man charged with murder is due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on February 24, his office was informed of a potential homicide that had occurred within its jurisdiction approximately 11 hours earlier. Authorities say an investigation revealed a confrontation had occurred near...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE RESIDENTS CHARGED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Two Boonville residents have been arrested and charged with felonies after authorities executed a search warrant in Cooper County on Monday, June 13. According to a release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, members of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block on Highway 5 after information was obtained of a child being exposed to narcotics. During the investigation, authorities say narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were seized.
BOONVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center, autopsy to be conducted

Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections announced an inmate of the Jefferson City Correctional Center died. Martin Spencer, 60, was serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree assault and second-degree statutory rape from McDonald County. He entered the Department of Corrections in October 2000. Officials pronounced him dead on Sunday,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Brain Injury#Alcohol Poisoning#Boone County Pa#Mizzou#Abc
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Hughesville Teen Injured After Prius Becomes Airborne

A Hughesville teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Toyota Prius, driven by 19-year-old Ty P. Hart of Hughesville, was on Highway FF, north of NE 700th Road at 9:55 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Toyota became airborne, then struck an embankment.
HUGHESVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Revenue director Wayne Wallingford appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia”

In 2021, Missouri lawmakers approved an increase in the state’s gasoline tax. It increases the gas tax by 12.5 cents per gallon by 2025. It increases by 2.5 cents per gallon each year, and the bill requires you to keep gasoline receipts and records for three years. Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) director Wayne Wallingford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia” to discuss how to obtain a gas tax refund that’s included in the law:
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC IN LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Robert K. J. Miller is wanted for failure to appear for domestic assault in the second degree, possession of marijuana, and displaying plates of another vehicle. Miller is described at white and about six-feet-tall and 180 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70, The post Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRUMLEY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia fire officials report crash on Brown Station Road

COLUMBIA — Columbia Fire Department officials reported a crash on Brown Station Rd. in north Columbia Wednesday morning. Officials said crews were on the scene of an extrication crash at around 7:30 a.m. KRCG 13 crews are working to get more information confirmed about this incident.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
MARSHALL, MO
KOMU

Moberly Correctional Center garden will provide fresh vegetables to inmates

MOBERLY - A garden planted by Moberly Correctional Center inmates will help provide fresh vegetables to those incarcerated. The garden is part of a project to reform prisons across the United States. Missouri is one of five states that is involved with the Prison Research and Innovation Network, also known as PRIN.
MOBERLY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy