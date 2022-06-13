ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kents Store, VA

Bear caught “just chillin'” in Fluvanna backyard after munching on squirrel-proof bird feeders

By Tyler Thrasher
 3 days ago

KENTS STORE, Va. (WRIC) — You’ll see a lot of local bear stories online. It’s natural this time of year.

But how many of them are “just chillin'” with some bird seed?

Photo of ‘just chillin’ bear by Mary Turner Day

This bear in Kents Store, Virginia, in Fluvanna County, knocked over a couple bird feeders for a free and healthy snack. Luckily for the bear, they were only squirrel-proof bird feeders, according to the property’s homeowner.

Most bird feeders are not remotely strong enough for the tough paws of an apex predator.

The bear has since departed after receiving his fill of squirrel snacks. Thankfully, no squirrels were harmed in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Bass be warned! Major League Fishing Tournament to be held on the James River this weekend

The Major League Fishing Tournament will be in Richmond this weekend. Events will be held Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19, at Osborne Landing on the bank of the James River. Weigh-ins are being held at 2:30 every day at the landing. Fans and community members are encouraged to attend all events and witness the pro anglers in action on the James River and at the events.
RICHMOND, VA
And… they're off! Richmond falcon chicks take flight for the first time

White fluffy chicks no more! The four Richmond Peregrine falcon chicks are just over a month old and have almost fully matured into miniature replicas of their parents. And they are ready for flight. The chicks are now regularly seen "flapping their wings, sprinting across the gravel, and climbing the sides of the pen." Sounds like the falcon equivalent of the 'terrible-twos,' wouldn't you say?
RICHMOND, VA
