Obituary- Frank A. Schmainda, 80

(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
(Alexandria, MN)--The 2022 Trap Shooting Championship kicked-off yesterday (Monday) at the Alexandria Shooting Park in Alexandria. There will be nine days of competition with the event wrapping-up on June 23rd. Organizers say that more than 340 high school teams and nearly 7,900 student athletes are expected in the Alexandria Lakes Area.
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man is facing several felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting and even had a hit list created. Police say they were notified on Friday, June 10 that 32-year-old Daniel Jennings threatened a mass shooting and suicide by cop. Another person came forward saying Jennings personally threatened to kill them, according to court records.
(Coon Rapids, MN) -- A remarkable spring for the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team culminated Wednesday with the players capturing a second Class AAA Championship in as many seasons. Led by graduating senior Cora Larson placing sixth, Alexandria finished with the lowest four-player score both days in securing a second...
(Douglas County, MN)--The clean-up on Maple Lake that was set to begin today, has been cancelled. Douglas County Emergency Management Director Julie Anderson says that “due to high winds, the clean-up of Maple Lake is postponed until next week.” She says she will “pass along additional information as it becomes available.”
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Hang a left at the alfalfa field outside Granite Falls and you'll find the biggest World War II museum to ever be built in the middle of nowhere. In fact, it's the biggest World War II museum in the upper Midwest. "It's kind of like,...
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Tom Chorley has more. Your browser does not support the audio element. Temporary Special Controls for Water Surface Zoning. Approve Advertising for Bids: on the CR 45 and 82 Roundabout. Approve Order of a Tandem Snow Plow Truck. Final...
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old child is fighting for their life after police say they responded to a report of a drowning at a hotel pool. It happened on Saturday, June 11, at the Holiday Inn. When officers arrived, the child was taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.
Can a Minnesota Patrol Officer write you a ticket for going faster than the posted limit on a black and yellow speed sign? What do those even mean?. The wife and I were driving up to Brainerd this last weekend for a little gettaway. At one point going through Little...
ST. CLOUD -- A local bank is changing hands. VersaHoldings US has reached an agreement to buy Stearns Bank Holdingford from St. Cloud based Stearns Financial Services. Upon completion of the estimated $13.5 million dollar deal, Stearns Bank Holdingford will be renamed VersaBank USA. This will be the first US...
