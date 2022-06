Today is the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), June 15, 2022. Last month, President Biden declared June 2022 as National Immigrant Heritage Month. In his proclamation, the president announced that America has long been a safe haven for those seeking refuge from economic and political crises. The president also correctly said that the U.S. has always promised to be a land in which all are created and treated equally, though it has never truly lived up to this standard — nor ever walked away from it.

