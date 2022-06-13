ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Greg Gonzales announced that the maximum effective formula rate of interest in Tennessee is 8.00 percent per annum

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 3 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, the rate is based on a ceiling of 4 percent over the weekly average prime loan rate of 4.00 percent as published by the Federal Reserve on June 6, 2022.

State officials have announced that the rate remains in effect until the average prime loan rate as announced by the Federal Reserve Bank changes.

Chapter 464, Public Acts of 1983, the legislation regulating interest rates in Tennessee, requires that the commissioner of Financial Institutions make an announcement weekly of the formula rate of interest.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Tennessee Lookout

Study shows a TVA change to solar and wind energy would cut costs to ratepayers

The Tennessee Valley Authority could save ratepayers billions of dollars by investing in solar and wind energy sources, according to a study released this week. A study by Synapse Energy Economics commissioned by the Sierra Club and made public this week shows TVA could save its ratepayers nearly $10 billion in energy costs by abandoning […] The post Study shows a TVA change to solar and wind energy would cut costs to ratepayers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

A monthlong sales tax holiday on groceries in Tennessee

Tennessee will offer a sales tax-free holiday for “food and food ingredients” purchased during the month of August. It’s among the tax cuts totaling $300 million included in the state’s $52.8 billion budget for the new fiscal year, which is set to begin on July 1.
TENNESSEE STATE
