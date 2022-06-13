ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQr4G_0g9HKMvm00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard awarded millions in split verdict

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Officials: Woman left infant at scene of wreck on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Authorities said a woman left one of her 6-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, escaping and resisting […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard's 'Today' Interview Labeled As 'Awkward' & 'Rehearsed' By TV Journalist: 'She Can't Get Her Own Story Straight'

Amber Heard may have hoped her Today interview would earn her a new legion of supporters, but some think the sit-down is just making things worse. Chatting with Savannah Guthrie, the actress, 36, refuted her claims of being abused by Johnny Depp, 59, and she also gave her opinion on the defamation trial, as she believes she was unfairly portrayed on social media, which ultimately led to her legal loss.Broadcaster Cooper Lawrence discussed the interview during an appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise, revealing the tell-all seemed "really rehearsed.""I think she's on the 'you need to listen to me...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Texoma's Homepage

Missing North Texas girl found

HONEY GROVE, Texas – UPDATE: 13-year-old Kionna Braxton has been found and is safe, according to the Honey Grove Police Department. An Amber Alert was issued for Braxton, who was last seen in the 1000 block of Elm Street in Honey Grove, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Braxton was described as […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Nbc#Hoax#Washington Post#Nexstar Media Inc
Texoma's Homepage

Officials searching for missing Amarillo 16-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Amarillo Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old last seen on June 10. Braylon Pacheco was described by officials as a 16-year-old girl with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing 125 pounds. Anyone […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Texoma's Homepage

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy