Carteret Health Care awards 12 healthcare scholarships

By Michelle Lee, Carteret Health Care
 3 days ago

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Carteret Health Care recently awarded 12 students with $160,000 in healthcare scholarships. During a reception on June 8, 2022, ten of those students were recognized as F. Patrick Ausband scholarship recipients. Congratulations to Emileigh Salter, Carissa Dixon, Poleth Chico, Ashley Arold, Savannah Salter, Lauren Ward, Marissa Phelps, Christa Golden, Nora Willis, and Hilary Davis. Although not in attendance, Hannah Mickle and Samantha Mason also received scholarships.

Each recipient was surprised with a Macbook Pro to help them during their studies. After graduation, recipients will begin their healthcare careers and join the Carteret Health family.

Carteret Health Care offers F. Patrick Ausband scholarships for individuals pursuing health careers as Registered Nurses, Respiratory Therapist, Radiography and Surgical Technicians. These may be awarded for Associate or Baccalaureate degree programs where a license is obtainable upon graduation. Each scholarship will cover up to $5,000 per year.

The F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship was created in honor of a man who spent his life caring for others. He encouraged anyone who showed an interest in healthcare to fulfill their dreams to become a healthcare professional and continue their growth through learning opportunities.

Pat earned his Masters in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington in 2011. He returned to Carteret Health Care where he continued his medical career up until his death. During his time at Carteret Health, Pat worked as a Hospitalist; founded the Palliative Care Program; and ended his career as Vice President of Patient Care Services.

In 2019, Pat was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma cancer which rapidly took his life.  Although Pat knew this, he did not let cancer stop him from doing what he loved most, coming to work and encouraging others. Pat worked until hospice took him home to be with his family for his final resting place.

Although Pat is gone from the halls of Carteret Health Care, his legacy lives on with all of the people, both patients and employees, that he touched during his time here. The F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship was created to keep Pat’s love of learning alive in young people wanting to pursue a career in healthcare.

Lauren Ward, Samantha Mason and Hilary Davis have been accepted into the RIBN (Regionally Increasing Bachelor’s Degrees in NC) program at Carteret Community College and ECU. Marissa Phelps has been accepted into the aRIBN program there.

Both Nora Willis and Christa Golden will be attending Pitt Community College and ECU as part of the RIBN program.

Hannah Mickle has been accepted into the aRIBN program at Craven Community College and ECU.

Poleth Chico was accepted into the ADN program at Craven Community College.

Ashley Arold will be attending Craven Community College in the LPN program.

Carissa Dixon and Emileigh Salter are both accepted into the Respiratory Therapy Program at Carteret Community College.

Savannah Salter is accepted into the Radiography Program at Carteret Community College.

For more information on healthcare scholarships, visit Careers at www.CarteretHealth.org .

WNCT

Big Rock blog: No blues boated on Tuesday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The participants in the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament aren’t only trying to land the big fish, they have a goal to beat, too. Here is the current leaderboard going into Tuesday’s fishing. There were 38 boats on the water as the threat of bad weather has the […]
WNCT

Two injured in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday at the Fuel Market on Hwy. 70. Upon responding to reports of shots fired, deputies found one man suffering from gunshot wounds and another male suffering from head injuries from being struck with a blunt object, according to a press release. Both […]
NEW BERN, NC
