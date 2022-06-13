ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

North Port commissioners to examine 2022-23 budget built on 24.5% property value increase

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
NORTH PORT – The North Port City Commission will host three days of workshops on a proposed $212.2 million 2022-23 fiscal year budget, starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in commission chambers at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.

The overall proposed budget includes a $63.7 million general fund budget as well as special district funds for road and drainage, solid waste, and fire and rescue.

In March, the City Commission agreed that the projected budget should be built on the existing millage rate of 3.776 mills – but then the officials were also only anticipating a 7.5% increase in the city’s tax base.

Preliminary projections from the Sarasota County Property Appraiser's Office indicate the taxable value will increase 24.5% from $5.8 billion to $7.2 billion. At the current tax rate, that means the city would collect $26.1 million in property tax revenue, which is about $5.1 million more than collected this year.

An estimated rolled-back tax rate, which would generate the same property tax revenue as this year at the higher property valuation, was not available at deadline. One mill generates $1 for every $1,000 in assessed property value.

North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher II will be presenting his first budget.

While the recommended budget proposes using all the money raised through the property tax value increase, city commissioners have traditionally used the three-day workshop to pare back on spending requests.

The city currently has 774 employees and could add as many as 44 new workers, 26 of whom would be paid for out of the general fund – including eight new police officers, eight new firefighters and nine new employees in the water and sewer utility department.

The tentative schedule has commissioners discussing the Fire, Police and Neighborhood Development Services departments on the second of the three days – though they could move through the process more quickly than anticipated or move the items around.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

