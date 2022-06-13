ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Proud Boys Stormed a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ Event for Kids

By Paul Blest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys allegedly disrupted a reading event for kids hosted by a drag queen at a library in California on Saturday, according to police—and now, the incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime. Drag queen Panda Dulce was reading a book...

Comments / 16

Hazel
3d ago

um so I'm guessing the parents are ok with their children are being read to by confusing people? why is this even a thing? BUT I don't think people should be beat up for their sexual (or whatever) preference....

Reply
5
R.w. Johns
3d ago

picked up food at Hooters Saturday, there was a little league team eating Inside..... does anybody think that appropriate

Reply(3)
7
Justme
3d ago

The movie Mrs. Doubt Fire was a funny movie. I wonder if it would’ve gotten released nowadays? Robin Williams was cross dressing as a old lady. Lol

Reply
3
CBS San Francisco

Deputies: Proud Boys disrupted drag queen storytelling at San Lorenzo library

SAN LORENZO – The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group of men likely associated with the proud boys who disrupted a drag queen storytelling event on Saturday with homophobic and transphobic slurs.Deputies said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the San Lorenzo Library located on Paseo Grande. Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Ray Kelly said the group entered the library during an event called Drag Queen Story Time. Kyle Chu, also known as drag queen Panda Dulce, hosted a story hour meant for preschool-aged children in celebration of Pride Month. "I've always received death threats, hate mail...
SAN LORENZO, CA
