Senate Bill 215 is in Affect

Today is the day that a permitless carry bill is going in affect. While a lot of Ohioans are not too happy about this decision factor, there are others who are excited that they don’t have to have permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

You don’t even have to tell officers that you are carrying, it just has to be concealed. This can be a good things for the adults that re responsible but what about the adults who are not. Ohio will definitely be come a more dangerous place now that this new lay is in effect.

Hopefully people do right by carrying and only it use it to protect!