Yeehaw, it’s rodeo season! Where to get the Western experience
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Dust off your cowboy boots and straighten that belt buckle, Colorado is gearing up for a summer of rodeos.
While you wait seven more months for Denver’s biggest rodeo, the National Western Stockshow, stop by one of these local festivals for your fill of bull riding and mutton busting.Colorado Avalanche will face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final
Here is a list of rodeos running this summer:
- Greeley Stampede in Greeley – June 23 to July 4
- Range Call in Meeker – July 1 to 4
- Cattlemen’s Days in Gunnison – July 14 -16
- Colorado State Fair in Pueblo – Aug. 26 – Sept. 5
- Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo in Steamboat Springs – June 24 to Aug. 27
- Snowmass Rodeo in Snowmass Village – June 22 to Aug. 17
- Granby Rodeo in Granby – July 2 to 4
- Estes Park Rooftop Rodeo in Estes Park – July 6 to 11
- Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs – July 13 to16
- Buffalo Bill Days in Golden – July 28 to 31
- Arapahoe County Fair in Aurora – July 28 to 31
- Evergreen Rodeo in Evergreen – June 18 to 19
- Carbondale Wild West Rodeo in Carbondale – Jun 23
- Alamosa Round-Up in Alamosa – June 24 to June 25
- Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Castle Rock – July 29 to Aug. 7
- Creede Chute Out Rodeo in Creede – July 27
- Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming – July 22 to 31
Tickets are available for purchase at each of the rodeo’s websites. For more events to fill up your summer, visit our Community Calendar.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 0