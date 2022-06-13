Detroit shines at Tony Awards as Cass Tech alum takes home top prize

Detroit native Michael R. Jackson won big at Sunday night’s Tony Awards, where a number of projects and artists with Motor City ties were celebrated.

Jackson took home the trophy for Best Book of a Musical for his Black, queer musical “A Strange Loop." The show about a gay, Black man writing a musical about a gay, Black man opened in April to stellar reviews.

The show also scored the top prize of Best Musical.

In his acceptance speech, the Cass Technical High School alum talked of a low period in his life when he just kept writing because he didn’t know what else to do.

“I didn’t know how to move forward,” he said. “I felt unseen. I felt hurt, I felt misunderstood, and I just wanted to create a little bit of a life raft for myself as a Black, gay man.”

Monday, Jackson told the Free Press about his youth in Detroit before moving to New York at 18.

"I was born and raised on the west side," he said, "and my parents and my brother and most of my dad's side of the family still live there. I went to Golightly Educational Center and Cass Tech, and went to First Glory Baptist Missionary Church. I had a very Detroit upbringing.

"I'll be honest: I didn't always appreciate Detroit when I was there. But something about the years away have made me really come to be proud of being from the city. (It has) such a rich history, particularly with the arts and music, and so much of my music and influence comes from being from that city. I'm excited to celebrate Detroit whenever I can."

Jackson, who spoke with the Free Press on the eve of a vacation in Greece, will return to the States afterward to begin workshop rehearsals for his next project, a musical titled "White Girl in Danger."

"There are a couple of themes that overlap from 'A Strange Loop,'" he said, "but it's a very different kind of heat. I'm very excited and scared to work on it, but that means I'm doing the right thing!"

Among the producers of “A Strange Loop” is actress-singer Jennifer Hudson. The Tony win makes Hudson, who portrayed Aretha Franklin in the biopic “Respect” last year, the youngest person to attain EGOT status, having previously won an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscar.

RuPaul, also a producer of "A Strange Loop," won his first Tony at the ceremony. Among the show's listed producers are Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, Alan Cumming and Ilana Glazer.

Another Cass Tech graduate, playwright Dominique Morisseau, was nominated for Best New Play for her “Skeleton Crew,” set in a Detroit auto plant circa 2008. During a pre-filmed montage of the category’s nominated scribes, Morisseau saluted her hometown.

“I hope when audiences see this play, that they are just as moved and inspired by the humanity, the resiliency and the authenticity of Detroiters as much as I am,” she said.

“Skeleton Crew” cast member Phylicia Rashad won Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Faye, a factory worker and union representative.

“Just when I thought I had done everything there was to do, along came Faye Davis in ‘Skeleton Crew,’” said Rashad during her acceptance speech.

The 2021-22 theater season found a historic number of Detroiters working on Broadway. The unprecedented Motor City presence in New York's Theater District was celebrated with a "Detroit night" on Broadway in February, when Detroiters packed the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre for a performance of "Skeleton Crew." Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan made a speech before the show and presented playwright Morisseau with a gift.

"Skeleton Crew" was directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who spent years in Detroit as a young man, and also starred Cass Tech alum Chanté Adams.

Additionally, Morisseau became the first Black, female playwright to have two shows on Broadway in the same season; her "Confederates" opened in March for a limited run.

In attendance at Detroit night was longtime Cass Tech theater educator Marilyn McCormick, who taught generations of Detroiters who have gone on to successful careers in the arts. At the 2016 Tonys, she was honored with the Excellence in Theatre Education Award. McCormick taught and introduced Morisseau and Adams, and worked with Michael R. Jackson on the debate team.

The celebration of the Motor City's influence on Broadway will continue next month when the Black Theatre Network holds its annual conference in Detroit from July 24-27. Jackson, McCormick and Morisseau will be among those receiving honors during the event.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit shines at Tony Awards as Cass Tech alum takes home top prize