Four team members named Tenet Heroes for outstanding contributions, and one inducted into the Tenet Heroes Hall of Fame. June 16, 2022 – The Palm Beach Health Network, the largest healthcare network in Palm Beach County, proudly recognizes five of its esteemed team members who are being honored by Tenet Healthcare as part of its annual recognition program. Four of these individuals are being named Tenet Heroes for their outstanding contributions in 2021, and a fifth is receiving the highest honor of being inducted into the Tenet Heroes Hall of Fame.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO