Placer Sheriff's deputy revives man after overdose in Colfax
By Stacey Adams
goldcountrymedia.com
4 days ago
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday a deputy revived a man after an overdose on June 3. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Colfax gas station just before 7 a.m. for a silent robbery...
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. June 5. Abel Mosqueda, 31, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a firearm, burglary and possession of a controlled...
Originally published as an Amador County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On June 9, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm, a deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a Ford F150 in the area of Spagnoli Mine Road and Bonnefoy Road in Pine Grove for a vehicle code violation. During...
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said a man likely died after being asphyxiated while trapped inside a recycling truck. The man was found back on April 26 at the Material Recovery Facility in Marysville. Deputies later identified the man as Ron Lamp, of Magalia. Deputies said...
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man is now under arrest on suspicion of homicide after a suspicious death in Roseville.
Roseville police say, a little after noon Wednesday, officers and firefighters responded to the 400 block of Loretto Drive to investigate a report of a man down inside a house.
First responders started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives labeled the man’s death suspicious, but no other details about how he died have been released.
On Thursday, Roseville police announced that they had arrested 34-year-old Roseville resident Ryan Bacon in connection to the case.
Detectives noted that Bacon and the victim lived together at the Loretto Drive home.
Bacon has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing murder charges, police say.
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday.
Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have now released the cause of death of the man whose body was found in a Marysville recycling center in April.
Ron Lamp’s body was discovered at the Material Recovery Facility along N. Levee Road back on April 26.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, based on where Lamp was found, it appeared that the body had been brought in by a cardboard-recycling truck. Exactly when the body arrived – and where it was picked up – is unclear, but investigators believe it arrived at the recycling center sometime during the previous week.
An autopsy on Lamp has found that his cause of death was “probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck,” the sheriff’s office says. A toxicology report also showed that Lamp had been under the influence of a controlled substance.
Lamp was a resident of Magalia, the sheriff’s office says.
An afternoon of fun at Folsom Lake took a dark turn June 12 after a 30-year-old woman and two other people fell off a personal watercraft Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:45 p.m. Folsom Lake State Recreation Area staff received report of a major medical incident with CPR in progress at the Browns Ravine entrance to the lake.
CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
Roseville Police Department arrested 34-year-old Ryan Bacon of Roseville in connection to the suspicious death investigation in the 400 block of Loretto Drive. An investigation is underway in Roseville after police responded to a suspicious death Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after noon Wednesday, Roseville police officers and firefighters responded to the...
The day after a fire destroyed a home, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about the June 15 event, including the fact that two individuals escaped the burning structure with injuries, and a third died at the scene. As has been previously reported, the Plumas County...
Traffic Accident near Grass Valley Resulted in Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 10:55 p.m. along with Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire. Investigators said the man on the motorcycle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed. As a result,...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento man drove under the influence and crashed his truck into a Butte County canal on Easter in 2020, killing his two infant daughters and his brother-in-law. On Thursday, that man was sentenced to life in prison. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said...
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An 88-year-old believes she was scammed out of $10,000, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call from the woman who told them that someone had called her earlier in the day, claiming to be an attorney for her granddaughter. […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
An early morning fire June 15, completely destroyed one Portola home and reportedly damaged two others. According to the sheriff’s office dispatch center the fire call came in at 12:47 a.m. for the home at 365 3rd Ave. According to records the home belongs to Christian Taylor, who is well known in the area as a medical coordinator for Eastern Plumas Health Care. Fire personnel from the Beckwourth, Eastern Plumas, Graeagle and Sierra Valley fire departments responded to the scene.
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver has been arrested after allegedly participating in an illegal sideshow in West Sacramento, then leading officers on a dangerous chase while trying to get away.
West Sacramento police said in a post on Wednesday that an officer was out patrolling the area near 3rd and F streets when they noticed smoke. The officer soon learned that the smoke was coming from a sideshow going on in a nearby parking lot.
The officer tried to pull over one vehicle as it left the area, but the driver kept on going – sparking a chase that stretched into Sacramento.
Eventually, police say the vehicle was disabled and the people who were inside surrendered.
Officers have since arrested the driver on charges of felony evading and driving into oncoming traffic while evading.
The suspect’s vehicle has also been impounded, police say.
Alireza Mottaghian, 64 of Rocklin was arrested at 2:14 a.m. June 5 for obstructing an officer at the 900 block of Twelve Bridges Drive. He was booked into the South Placer Jail. Daniel Robert Robinson, 38 of Roseville was arrested at 7:16 a.m. June 5 at the 900 block of...
CHICO, Calif. — A person was found dead by police in Bidwell Park on Tuesday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 14, Chico Police received reports of an unresponsive person parked in the One Mile parking lot at Lower Bidwell Park. Chico Police and Fire responded and located...
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif — Update:. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Oriahna Centeno was found safe. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find an at-risk missing teenager. Deputies identified the girl as 14-year-old Oriahna Centeno, who likes to go...
COLFAX (CBS13) – A deputy who was originally dispatched to investigate a silent burglary alarm in Colfax ended up saving the life of a person who was overdosing.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of June 3, a deputy responded to a Colfax-area gas station and was flagged down by a woman near a parked car. The deputy realized that the situation was possibly a medical emergency, so he brought along his medical bag.
In the passenger seat of the car, the deputy found an unresponsive man; a needle was still in the man’s hand.
Believing that the person...
Comments / 0