Colfax, CA

Placer Sheriff's deputy revives man after overdose in Colfax

By Stacey Adams
goldcountrymedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday a deputy revived a man after an overdose on June 3. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Colfax gas station just before 7 a.m. for a silent robbery...

CBS Sacramento

