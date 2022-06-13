Pony Express re-ride gallops into Folsom, Sacramento this week

Charles Wilson Crail was born October 27, 1941 to Melvin W. and Melba H. Crail in Sacramento, California. The family lived in Vallejo, California during World War II as his father worked at Mare Island on submarines. Due to the moist climate, Charles developed asthma thus prompting the family to move to Georgetown, California in 1946. Charles completed his primary education in 1956 at Georgetown Elementary, as 1 in a class of 12. He Graduated from El Dorado High School in Placerville in 1960 and attended Sierra College in Rocklin. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963. As a Sargent, he served in Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis and in South East Asia during the Vietnam War. During his service he specialized in plane hydraulics, working on the F-104 Star Fighter. His love of the outdoors and math led him to his career in land surveying; and after ten years of work he became a Licensed Surveyor in 1978. Charles maintained his license until his death on June 6, 2022. Charles passed peacefully at home and leaves behind his wife of 51 years Luellen (Nichols) Crail, daughter Mariah (Derek), son Wesley (Carissa), and three precious granddaughter’s Paige Murray, and Rylee and Reagan Crail. He also survived by his brother Miles (Nancy) Crail, his sister Melissa (Jim) Mayfield; nieces and nephews Michelin (Tim), Kyle (Veronica ), Hannah (Evan), and Keenan (Natasha); great nephews Wyatt , Hank, and Owen; and great-nieces Wilder, Kennedy and Emilia. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to his favorite place to docent, The California Auto Museum.

GEORGETOWN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO