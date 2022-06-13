ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Pony Express re-ride gallops into Folsom, Sacramento this week

By Bill Sullivan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Pony Express is riding the Historic Pony Express Trail from St. Joseph Missouri to Sacramento and once again Folsom will be a big part of it. On Thursday, June 16 Historic Sutter Street will be one of historic route’s stops as it travels into Sacramento to conclude its 2022...

New Raley’s O-N-E Market Opens in Roseville, Calif.

Raley's open its newest O-N-E Market on June 16 in Roseville, Calif. The store at 1970 Blue Oaks Blvd. will offer same-day pickup or delivery, as well as organic products, Raley's private-label products and new items on the shelf. Raley’s opened its first Raley’s O-N-E Market in 2020 as part...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Charles Wilson Crail 10/27/1941 - 6/6/2022

Charles Wilson Crail was born October 27, 1941 to Melvin W. and Melba H. Crail in Sacramento, California. The family lived in Vallejo, California during World War II as his father worked at Mare Island on submarines. Due to the moist climate, Charles developed asthma thus prompting the family to move to Georgetown, California in 1946. Charles completed his primary education in 1956 at Georgetown Elementary, as 1 in a class of 12. He Graduated from El Dorado High School in Placerville in 1960 and attended Sierra College in Rocklin. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963. As a Sargent, he served in Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis and in South East Asia during the Vietnam War. During his service he specialized in plane hydraulics, working on the F-104 Star Fighter. His love of the outdoors and math led him to his career in land surveying; and after ten years of work he became a Licensed Surveyor in 1978. Charles maintained his license until his death on June 6, 2022. Charles passed peacefully at home and leaves behind his wife of 51 years Luellen (Nichols) Crail, daughter Mariah (Derek), son Wesley (Carissa), and three precious granddaughter’s Paige Murray, and Rylee and Reagan Crail. He also survived by his brother Miles (Nancy) Crail, his sister Melissa (Jim) Mayfield; nieces and nephews Michelin (Tim), Kyle (Veronica ), Hannah (Evan), and Keenan (Natasha); great nephews Wyatt , Hank, and Owen; and great-nieces Wilder, Kennedy and Emilia. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to his favorite place to docent, The California Auto Museum.
GEORGETOWN, CA
Juneteenth family celebration is Saturday in Rocklin

All Placer County residents are invited to a Juneteenth family celebration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. The event is sponsored by the nonprofit organization, SeemyChild, and includes vendors, entertainment and children’s activities. Juneteenth, which stands for June Nineteenth, was the day that all...
ROCKLIN, CA
Untouched wildland to be preserved in Placer County

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 490 acres of untouched woodlands in western Placer County that contains 34 prehistoric Maidu and Miwok Native American sites is being preserved in a partnership with William Jessup University, the Placer Land Trust and Placer County. The property sits in a valley east of Park Drive in Rocklin and west […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Lincoln Police Logs

Alireza Mottaghian, 64 of Rocklin was arrested at 2:14 a.m. June 5 for obstructing an officer at the 900 block of Twelve Bridges Drive. He was booked into the South Placer Jail. Daniel Robert Robinson, 38 of Roseville was arrested at 7:16 a.m. June 5 at the 900 block of...
What are the fines for wasting water in Sacramento?

(KTXL) — Currently, the city of Sacramento is on a “water alert,” which is asking residents and businesses to reduce their water usage by 20%.  Under a “water alert,” fines for water waste are doubled and car washing is limited to the city’s watering days, according to the city’s website.  What are Sacramento’s water-wasting fines? […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
South Sacramento Taco Shop Broken Into Twice In 3 Days

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A south Sacramento restaurant has been broken into twice over the past three days. The owner of Super Taco says his restaurant was burglarized over the weekend. He was then hit again on Tuesday. “[It’s] just surprising that this would happen. Pretty concerning to me,” Julian Cervantes said. Cervantes estimates repairs will cost about $15,000. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglaries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento CHP graduates 128 officers

The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) 128 newest officers graduated from the CHP Academy in Sacramento last week after completing 27 weeks of training. Cadets crossed the stage to receive their badge and assignment at one of the CHP’s 103 area offices throughout the state, as family and friends packed the gymnasium in support of the new officers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
🎡 Roseville countdown to upcoming Placer County Fair

Celebrate what makes Placer County special June 23-26 Roseville, Calif. – Heart-racing carnival rides, deep-fried corn dogs, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, family-fun pig races and hip-swaying live music. They’re all part of the Placer County Fair that opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 23 and continues through Sunday,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Roadways in downtown Sacramento reopen after motorcycle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, the roadway closures between 4th Street and L Street and 4th Street and Capitol Avenue have reopened following a motorcycle crash. A motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital after colliding with another vehicle near the intersection of L Street and 4th Street at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
I-5 north closed due to jackknifed big rig in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported that a jackknifed big rig has closed northbound Interstate 5 to Westbound US50 Highway connector and there is currently no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen. This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is made available.
SACRAMENTO, CA

