Michigan State

Michigan lifts poultry show ban imposed to control bird flu

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan has lifted a statewide ban on poultry and waterfowl exhibitions after 30 days passed with no new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic birds.

Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says it lifted the ban Saturday.

Poultry and waterfowl exhibitions were stopped May 10 as a precaution to protect against the spread of bird flu among the state’s domestic poultry flocks.

Avian flu has been spreading across the U.S., prompting farms to euthanize millions of birds. It can spread be spread from flock to flock, including wild birds, and through contact with infected poultry, equipment and the clothing of caretakers.

“Even though the state has been able to reach this incredibly important benchmark, this does not mean the virus has left Michigan,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “HPAI continues to be detected in wild birds throughout the state, which is not unexpected as the virus is known to be carried by wild birds. Since the virus is still present in the environment, it is still crucial for owners and caretakers of domestic birds to take every step possible to protect their flocks.”

WLNS

Michigan confirms 15,578 COVID-19 cases this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 15,578 new COVID-19 cases and 137 new deaths this week. The state’s average is now 2,225 new cases per day. The state has seen 2,581,397 total cases and 36,675 deaths. Eaton County is in the “medium” transmission rate category, while Ingham, Clinton and Jackson are […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Protecting consumers’ pocketbooks at the pump

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a cost that just keeps rising. Experts in Michigan who’ve been in the gas business for decades say they have never seen anything like this. They call it a perfect storm. “When you have the pandemic, what’s been going on over in Ukraine, the fact is supplies are low because […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Veterans call burn pit bill a step forward

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Legislation sponsored by Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is known as the “Honoring Our PACT Act aims to make it easier for veterans to claim benefits and treatment for 23 diseases and rare cancers related to toxic exposure from overseas burn pits. Veteran advocacy groups and the sponsors of the bill have […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

State of Michigan to invest $13 million in affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan is set to invest $13 million for 529 affordable apartments, townhomes and housing units in Michigan. The homes are set to be built in Jackson, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Midland, Nashville, Traverse City, and Wyoming. According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, these projects will create 1,000 jobs […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#State Veterinarian Dr#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]
TOMAH, WI
WLNS

JOB ALERT: The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring corrections officers. Corrections officers get health, dental, vision, and life insurance from the state. There are also health care jobs available, including nurses, social workers, dentists, x-ray technicians, and more. Corrections officers can make up to $60,900 in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson College named “Veteran Connector School”

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan college is being recognized as a military-friendly school. Jackson College has been awarded a MIlitary-Friendly School status from G.I. Jobs Magazine for the fourth time. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency also recognized the school with Gold Level Recognition. Jackson College has also been certified as a Michigan Veteran Connector. […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

