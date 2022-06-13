Oklahoma authorities investigate drowning incident in Choctaw County

SAWYER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma authorities are investigating after a man was found drowned in the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County Sunday evening.

Officials say the man was found approximately 6 feet from the shoreline in about 15 feet of water.

Investigators are still working to find what happened, but say the incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on the Kiamichi River’s Hugo Dam about 3 miles south of Sawyer.

The man has yet to be identified.

No other information is available at this time.

