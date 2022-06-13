ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw County, OK

Oklahoma authorities investigate drowning incident in Choctaw County

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

SAWYER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma authorities are investigating after a man was found drowned in the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County Sunday evening.

Officials say the man was found approximately 6 feet from the shoreline in about 15 feet of water.

Investigators are still working to find what happened, but say the incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on the Kiamichi River’s Hugo Dam about 3 miles south of Sawyer.

The man has yet to be identified.

No other information is available at this time.

KXII.com

Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Savoy convenience store last summer. Ryan Christopher Magnuson is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside the Quick Stop on State Highway 56 last July. A warrant for Magnuson’s arrest was issued...
SAVOY, TX
KWTX

4 years later, Oklahoma man still missing

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four years ago Tuesday, a Bryan County man went missing and still has not been found. “It’s hard, he missed Christmas, birthdays, all the holiday get togethers we used to do,” Trista Nunez, Brown’s niece said. Trista Nunez is niece to Jarred...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

4 years later, Bryan County man still missing

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four years ago Tuesday, a Bryan County man went missing and still has not been found. “It’s hard, he missed Christmas, birthdays, all the holiday get togethers we used to do,” Trista Nunez, Brown’s niece said. Trista Nunez is niece to Jarred...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Boom! Did You Feel It?

Thursday morning at 8:00, if you heard a jarring boom, it was a demolition crew at the old power plant on FM 127 at Montecillo. Residents hearing the explosion came as far away as Talco in Titus County. According to Fire Chief Larry McRae, they did not publicize the event because they didn’t want a crowd around the old TUGO plant.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Choctaw Nation breaks ground for Hochatown casino

HOCHATOWN, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation broke ground Tuesday for its newest casino property, Choctaw Landing. The $165 million project will create more than 2,000 jobs for Hochatown, Broken Bow and McCurtain County. The four-story, 200,000 square foot building will feature 100 hotel rooms, a casino, restaurants, bars,...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
