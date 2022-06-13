ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Lakeview ROTC among top 10% in nation

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeview High School’s Air Force JROTC recently received the Distinguished Unit Award for its outstanding achievements during the 2021-22 school year. This...

www.natchitochestimes.com

klax-tv.com

Juneteenth Empowerment Summit Educates the Community

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. Two years later, Louisiana slaves were notified they were free. On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed into law Senate Bill 475, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Stacy Crawford came to the empowerment summit to learn about...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Juneteenth Activities

Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth”, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Yalaunda Toliver- Taylor Legacy Academic Award Recipient: Jared Braxton

The members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority , Incorporated , Mu Omega Zeta Chapter Scholarship Committee are proud to announce Jared Braxton, a native of Natchitoches and a 2022 graduate of Natchitoches Central High School, has been named the first recipient of the Yalaunda Toliver-Taylor Legacy Academic Award. This academic award program is designated for the children, grandchildren and guardianship of children of fully financial and active members in good standing with the local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Mu Omega Zeta Chapter. Mrs. Josephine Winder currently serves as the Chapter President and Ms. Candance Grayson serves as the Scholarship Committee Chairperson. The scholarship applicant had to complete an application and meet all necessary requirements to have been considered for this award. As the Inaugural Scholarship Recipient, Mr. Braxton will receive a book scholarship, a dormitory care package and dinner with the benefactor, Mrs. Toliver-Taylor.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches prepared for an active shooter crisis

Gun violence has become a looming threat to communities across the country, and many violent incidents now involve attacks on multiple people. The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and a rash of gun violence elsewhere have highlighted the need for law enforcement to plan for the possibility of future attacks. Capt. Jesse Taitano of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is quick to point out the NPSO has been preparing for the possibility of an attack for years. “Making our schools go from soft targets to hard targets, that’s really the goal.” he says.
Natchitoches Times

Mental health becomes a community conversation

The Natchitoches Events Center hosted “A Talk about Mental Health” May 31 to increase awareness of mental health concerns facing Natchitoches residents and ways to cope with them. The event covered topics ranging from youth social development to dementia with presentations by Natchitoches area mental health professionals including...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTAL

Juneteenth weekend in Natchitoches to end with fireworks

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches will host a fireworks display as a culmination of the city’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday and is advising residents of road closures. Street closures will start at 8:30 p.m, and the following streets will be closed in preparation for the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Just Talkin’ for June 9, 2022

——- JT has a filing system he thought was unique to him…until this weekend. Most shoppers (women in particular) immediately file receipts in their purse or pocketbook and hang onto them for a while. Not JT… in most cases the receipt usually ends up in the trash can on the way out the store or wadded up and thrown on his floorboard or into the backseat.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Fire hydrant flow testing for June 17

FIRGreg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing on June 17th, 2022 in the following areas:. Lee St. Prather St. Pierson St. Ben Dr. Howell St. Rue Trudeau St. Payne St. Bossier St. MLK Jr Dr. Collins Rd. Thomas St. Hedges St. Caspari St. Collage...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Softball — Four Lady Demons earn all-academic honors

Four Northwestern State softball players were recognized not only for their accomplishments on the field during the 2022 season, but also in the classroom as the Southland Conference released its All-Academic Teams on Tuesday. Laney Roos landed on the first team while Makenzie Chaffin, Maggie Darr and Bronte Rhoden were...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

DEACON SEAB A. HORN

The celebration of life for Deacon Horn, 105, will include a wake/visitation in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Natchitoches, Friday, June 17 from 6-8 p.m. The celebration will continue with a Homegoing Service in the chapel Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in the Vowells Mill Community.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Police Chief addresses vagrancy concerns, changes in law

Last week, Natchitoches Police officers encountered an individual lying/getting into the roadway prompting calls from concerned citizens. Officers responded and asked the individual to not get in the roadway and the individual complied. The individual went to a local hotel out by the Interstate. “No further action was necessary at that time because the person complied,” said Chief Nikeo Collins.
Natchitoches Times

Washington State rape suspect captured on I-49

Little did Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies know that while assisting a motorist on I-49 near the Powhatan exit Sunday, June 5, the motorist was a rape suspect wanted in Washington state. Deputy C. Halliburton was dispatched by NATCOM 911 Center at 11 p.m. to a reported stranded motorist. Deputies...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Railroad contract worker injured by passing train near Campti

CAMPTI, La. -- A railroad contract workers was injured Tuesday morning when he stepped from a stopped locomotive engine and was struck by a train traveling in the opposite direction on adjacent tracks. The 60-year-old man from Sillsbee, Texas, was taken from the scene to a Shreveport hospital, where he...
CAMPTI, LA

