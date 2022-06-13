Lakeview ROTC among top 10% in nation

The members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority , Incorporated , Mu Omega Zeta Chapter Scholarship Committee are proud to announce Jared Braxton, a native of Natchitoches and a 2022 graduate of Natchitoches Central High School, has been named the first recipient of the Yalaunda Toliver-Taylor Legacy Academic Award. This academic award program is designated for the children, grandchildren and guardianship of children of fully financial and active members in good standing with the local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Mu Omega Zeta Chapter. Mrs. Josephine Winder currently serves as the Chapter President and Ms. Candance Grayson serves as the Scholarship Committee Chairperson. The scholarship applicant had to complete an application and meet all necessary requirements to have been considered for this award. As the Inaugural Scholarship Recipient, Mr. Braxton will receive a book scholarship, a dormitory care package and dinner with the benefactor, Mrs. Toliver-Taylor.

