LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is the 17th year of Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan, but it was only recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the confederate-aligned states. Over the years, Juneteenth has also become a celebration of Black culture. Kimberly Milton-Mackey is a community activist. She says she’s finally seeing reform in the Lansing community.

LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO