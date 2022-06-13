ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

Friendly City Days in Albertville Conclude, Buffalo Days 2022 Underway

By Tim Matthews
krwc1360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectacular weather added to the weekend festivities in Albertville as that community wrapped up its Friendly City Days. Meanwhile in Buffalo, the 75th Annual Buffalo Days got...

krwc1360.com

krwc1360.com

Opening of Carnival Highlights Thursday Buffalo Days 2022 Events

Buffalo Days 2022 continues today, celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the community festival. The carnival opens today at Sturges Park with a wristband night from 5 to 10 PM. Other events include Snack Time Community Zingo and a Wright County Sheriff’s K9 demonstration at the City Center Park, the annual kiddie parade from the Buffalo Library to Sturges Park at 6:30, a Summer Wellness Series film at 6 PM at the Sturges Park Bandshell, BCT Fun with Kids at 8 PM at the bandshell, and at 9 PM it’s the Movie in the Park at Sturges Park, this year featuring “Sing 2.” All evening events at the bandshell are free.
BUFFALO, MN
krwc1360.com

Wednesday Buffalo Days 2022 Events

The annual celebration of Buffalo Days continues for 2022 with something to offer to all ages and all interests. The new food court area begins today near the Splashpad in downtown Buffalo, and runs through Saturday. Other Wednesday events include Dazzlin’ Dave at the Buffalo Library and a 500 card tournament at the Buffalo Community Center. This evening, it’s Royal Treats with the Buffalo Royalty at the Buffalo Dairy Queen. From 5 to 6 PM, bring a food or monetary donation for the Buffalo Food Shelf and enjoy a free Dilly Bar with the Buffalo Royalty.
BUFFALO, MN
krwc1360.com

Buffalo Days 2022 Events Continue (Tuesday)

The annual celebration of Buffalo Days is back for 2022 with something to offer to all ages and all interests. Tuesday events include the toy workshop event at the Community Center, Kid Power at the Sturges Park Band Shell, a square dancing demonstration at Sturges Park, the Buffalo Royalty fundraiser at Culver’s from 5 to 8 PM, and a cribbage tournament at the Buffalo Community Center from 7 to 9 PM. It’s also Day 1 of the KRWC Radio / Buffalo Days Medallion Hunt. Listen for the clues on the air, and view them online each day after 8 AM at; www.krwc1360.com.
BUFFALO, MN
krwc1360.com

Jensen, Schultz and Diedrick host event in Annandale

On Tuesday June 14th, Annandale received a visit from GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, as well as GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz and Tina Diedrick, candidate for Wright County Commissioner in District 1. Prior to the event, Jensen spent time with Annandale’s Mayor, Shelly Jonas and City Administrator...
ANNANDALE, MN
krwc1360.com

Wright County Road 12 Closure Begins Next Week in Montrose

A reminder to residents and visitors to Montrose that road construction will force the closure of the intersection of Wright County Road 12 and 2nd Street South in that city beginning next week. Officials say County Road 12 traffic will be detoured west of Montrose through Waverly utilizing County Road...
MONTROSE, MN
krwc1360.com

2022 KRWC Radio / Buffalo Days Medallion Hunt Clues

Clue #1: The medallion hunt is back….and believe me, I’m a great find pound for pound. Don’t forget, if you’re searching for me, you need to be on public ground. Clue #2: If you’ve searched for me before…you know that when I hide, I’m not easily seen. So this year, look very carefully and you’ll notice that nearby me are many shades of green.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Dozens of Cats Found Living in Minivan at Minnesota Rest Stop

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Animal Humane Society is reporting that it removed nearly 50 cats that were found inside a sweltering hot vehicle at a rest stop in east-central Minnesota on Tuesday. A news release issued by the organization says the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and the State...
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
knsiradio.com

Cold Spring/Richmond K9 Officer Riley Dies

(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
saintpaulrepublicans.us

48th Annual Back to the 50’s Car Show June 17-19th, 2022

Seems like it has been quite some time since the last Back to the 50’s Car Show, but it was only last year that it made a statement by returning when other events were cancelled. The 2020 Event was cancelled. It’s a tradition with many Minnesota Families to come...
MINNESOTA STATE
Reason.com

The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities

Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

On the trail of Minnesota’s past

Writers Rising Up, the Eden Prairie non-profit organization promoting writers who portray place, natural habitats, and wetlands in their work, is seeking submissions from children over the summer. “Beat the Bushes, Poke Around” will focus on creative ways for kids to experience the mid-1800s when the writer Elizabeth Fries Ellet visited Minnesota in 1852. For more [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740. A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
annandaleadvocate.com

Annandale native seeks top law job

James Schultz, 36, an Annandale area native and 2004 AHS graduate, recently won the Minnesota Republican Party’s endorsement to seek the Office of Minnesota Attorney General, currently held by Democrat Keith Ellison. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more of your community news!
ANNANDALE, MN
WJON

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A Powerball ticket sold in Big Lake was a winner this week. The Minnesota State Lottery says on Monday night there was a winning $50,000 ticket. It was sold at a Kwik Trip in Big Lake. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The jackpot is at...
BIG LAKE, MN
fox40jackson.com

Crime spills into dozens of Minneapolis suburbs, sparking fear among residents

Crime is spilling into some Minneapolis suburbs and causing anxiety among residents, a recent data analysis found. “A large number of crimes can be a one-person crime wave, particularly in a suburban area with a relatively small population,” Chris Uggen, professor and criminologist at the University of Minnesota told the Star Tribune. “The numbers then go up, and the fear goes up, but it can still be a relatively small number of people who are actually doing the activities.”
krwc1360.com

Short-Term Lane Closures on I-94

MnDOT has announced some short-term lane closures on I-94 in a portion of northern Wright County due to the installation of new safety features. Officials say eastbound I-94 between Wright County Road 8 in Hasty and Highway 25 in Monticello will be reduced to a single lane at various times during the installation of High Tension Cable Barriers.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

