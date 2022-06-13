Friendly City Days in Albertville Conclude, Buffalo Days 2022 Underway

Buffalo Days 2022 continues today, celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the community festival. The carnival opens today at Sturges Park with a wristband night from 5 to 10 PM. Other events include Snack Time Community Zingo and a Wright County Sheriff’s K9 demonstration at the City Center Park, the annual kiddie parade from the Buffalo Library to Sturges Park at 6:30, a Summer Wellness Series film at 6 PM at the Sturges Park Bandshell, BCT Fun with Kids at 8 PM at the bandshell, and at 9 PM it’s the Movie in the Park at Sturges Park, this year featuring “Sing 2.” All evening events at the bandshell are free.
