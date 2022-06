“My studio [in Georgia] was once a former Confederate-owned army base where there were 3.9 million Negroes and slaves at the time... [Now] that land is owned by one Negro and I know the importance of what it means to honor that and honor the history of what it has been, and what it has been and to redirect it and rechange it." - Tyler Perry accepting the Apollo Theater Image Award at its 2022 Spring Benefit gala

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO