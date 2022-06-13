ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, Knox County set up temporary cooling centers. Here's how to beat the heat

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago
GALESBURG — The Knox County Health Department and Knox County Emergency Management Agency are monitoring local conditions to see if the need arises for a formal cooling center to be opened over the next several days.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 90s starting today and running through Thursday. The forecast presents a combination of heat and humidity that could be dangerous for those spending too much time outdoors.

“We will have the regular places available, but likely not open a formal cooling center unless there is a significant power outage or other events,” stated Knox County EMA Coordinator Randy Hovind.

At-risk populations include the elderly and the very young who are most susceptible to heat and heat-related illnesses. Additionally, pets should have plenty of water and shade to get out of the hot sun.

Residents can visit the following locations that are set up as temporary cooling centers:

Galesburg

Public Safety Building - 150 South Broad Street

YMCA - 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Dr - 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oneida

Oneida Fire Station - 210 Sage St. - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wataga

Wataga Fire Station - 310 W. Willard St. - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If additional locations become available, this list will be updated on the city of Galesburg website.

Heat-related illnesses can cause serious injury and even death if unattended. Signs of heat-related illnesses include nausea, dizziness, flushed or pale skin, heavy sweating and headaches. Persons with heat-related illness should be moved to a cool place, given cool water to drink and ice packs or cool wet cloths should be applied to the skin. If a victim refuses water, vomits, or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Tips for staying cool include:

  • Prepare. Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for what to do if the power goes out.
  • Dress for the heat. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella when in the sun.
  • Stay hydrated. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
  • Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.
  • Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m. Take frequent breaks.
  • Stay indoors when possible. If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

