Southington police investigating stabbing that occurred on I-84

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man on I-84 east early Sunday morning.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Queen Street at I-84 for the report of a victim who had been stabbed. The victim reported that after leaving a location in Southington, he got onto I-8 east where a gold-colored Toyota Prius came speeding up behind him.

The victim told police he felt a bump from the rear of his car, so he put his hazard lights on and pulled to the shoulder of the highway. The victim said he got out of his car and the driver of the Prius also pulled over.

Police said the victim reported being stabbed in the left side of his body before the suspect returned to his car and kept driving eastbound.

The victim described the suspect as a white man in his 30s, wearing a camouflage ball cap, camouflage hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

The victim remains in the hospital.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 860-378-1644.

WTNH

WTNH

