Pontiac Township High School names honor students for second semester

By Pontiac Daily Leader
 3 days ago

Pontiac Township High School has announced its honor roll for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. The honor roll is divided into three categories with Straight A (4.000 grade point average) as the highest. High Honor Roll (3.75-3.999 GPA) is the second highest and Honor Roll (3.00-3.749 GPA) is the third level.

Straight A scholars named were, in the Freshman class, Abigail Albiter, Brooke Burger, Jonathan Cassady, Kate Christensen, Jacob Davis, Adison Dearth, Joseph Deboard, Jacob Dewald, Brieaunna Duck, Ryson Eilts, Camden Fenton, Emma Gragert, Elijah Hartke, Daniel Hernandez-Aguirre, Sophia Karr, Elena Krause, Andrew Lauritsen, Olivia Lindsay, Maria Long, Jaden Lucas, Alexandra Martinez, Addisyn McKinney, Hayden Mies, Seth Mund, Thomas Oestmann, Harsh Patel, Elizabeth Paulson, Meeya Prawl, Lilian Rainbolt, Emma Reilly, Hannah Ricketts, Levi Rients, Devin Skrzypiec, Michelle Stevenson, Gabriel Thoman, Lily White and Olivia Yedinak.

Sophomores named included Hana Bartnik, Kerr Bauman, Duncan Eilts, Makyah Hartfield, Brianna Hilleary, Vanessa Kapper, Zechariah Landstrom, Aidan Lee, Alena Luttrell, Bailey Masching, Aidan Ores and Aubrey Shepherd.

Named from the Junior class were Logan Barnett, Austin Boldt, Logan Brummel, Jaedyn Casares, Jasmine Denk, Bailey Dransfeldt, Zayn Eilts, Kaleb Elzey, Keegan Foster, Sanjuana Gonzalez, Sydney Gragert, Kaden Gregory, Megan Henkel, Michael Ledford, Doralyn Lee, Lillian Logan, Owen Lutz, Abigail Matern, Aeden McDowell, Emma Nelson, Andrew Pelletier, Nicholas Pelletier, Landon Salinas, Aithen Sullivan and Matthew Wiechmann.

Seniors named were Emily Albrecht, Ali Barton, Jace Bauknecht, Brandon Bigger, Lana Casady, Natalie Cassady, Mason Christianson, Brooke Collins, Kodi Davis, Emma Dewald, Alexis Durham, Jalyn Farris, Samuel Fogarty, Lydia Grampp, Samantha Johns, Samuel Kelly, Aliya Leonard, Nathan Miller, Grace Mund, Zoe Noles, Emma O'Lone, Tiffany Oestmann, Maeve Quigley, Olivia Schickel, Danielle Schrock, Rebecca Smith, Anna Stevenson, Hunter Trainor, Cameron Trost, Jasmine White and Devin Wunsch.

High Honor Roll recipients included, from the Freshman class, Destiny Cook, Olivia Edinger, Jade Henry, Lindsay Hooker, Tristan Kindred, Cooper Lamps, Layla Pulliam, Addisonn Shaw, Calla Spandet, Peyton Von Holten and Nola Zehr.

Sophomore high honor students were Anthony Bridgeforth-Rich, Henry Brummel, Aiden Christenson, Rylee Gibbons, Jacob Green, Lucy Jackson, Riley Kelly, Zachary Masching and Summer Negray.

High Honor Roll Juniors included Alex Carwyle, Christopher Corrigan, Tyson Cramer, Brady Donovan, Payge Heffelfinger, Rebekah Hendershott, Trinity Klitzing, Grace Mathus, Makayla Metz, Makayla Niles, Grace Rice, Isaiah Robinson, Adam Rodriguez and Drew Wayman.

Seniors named as High Honor Roll students were Dustin Brockett, Hunter Brownsey, Kimberly Deutschmann, Mikayla Fisher, Camdyn Friedman, Wyatt Griffith, Brayden Harder, Haylee Howard, Alexia Leonard, Matthew Morrison, Ava Nollen, Maddison Paine, Brynn Pickett, Andrew Rice, Ashley Robinson, Conrad Skrzypiec and Justin Woolford.

Honor Roll students from the Freshman class were Baylee Assaf, Connor Bartle, James Berry, Allyvia Betts, Trenton Blackwell, Hailee Bressner, Jared Bressner, Parker Brock, Addison Brockett, Aubreigh Carmack, Grasey Cool, Nevaeh Cox, Hailey Davies, Anthony DeMarco, Kyler Durham, Brooke Fanchi, Mason Fiorini, Hector Garcia, Shyla Garrels, Morgan Gilliam, Tyler Hanson, Ashleigh Heath, Alexa Hittle, Aria Hittle, Bobbie Horton, Elizabeth Hurley, Abraham Jean Jacques, Leann Johnson, Trent Johnson, Korbin Lemay, Kaitlin Leonard, Timothy Logan, Noah Long, Natalie McCoy, Jeremy Melton, Sienna Metz, Sadie Moreno, Emilio Morton Wallace, Barbara Munoz, Conrad Pfaff, Santi Pina, Kendall Pitchford, Lauren Robertson, Alixandra Robinson, Mason Schlosser, Gracie Schriever, Marki Schroeder, Izayli Serna-Woods, Karly Stanbery, Eliza Stock, Kaylin Tooley, Jack Vogel and Beau Zygadlo.

Honor Roll students from the Sophomore class included Jonathan Becker, Adam Bell, Robert Bolen, Kathryn Carwyle, Paige Collins, Emma Donze, James Durham, Jayonnah Einhaus, Britnee Ferguson, Nolan Fetgatter, Mariah Fletcher, Alaina Franklin, Matthew Hack, Ethan Hall, Kassyn Harcharik, Hulija Jaoski, Colin Kristich, Michael Kuska, Abigail Lauritsen, Shannon Law, Dylan LeBlanc, Emma LeClair, Lucas Machroli, Trishton Marc, Marcus Martinez, Landon Miles, Jaxen Paine, Emma Reichardt, Jamil Romero, Jazmyn Schulter, Payton Semmens, Destiny Smith, Delaney Thoman, Mickala Travis, Nathan Traylor, Aaron Verdun, Holland Vuong, Hunter Wilson and Landen Wilson.

Named to the Honor Roll from the Junior class were Adam Ahrends, Payson Bauman, Glorianna Birkett, Piper Brewer, Kylie Brockett, Mackenzie Coates, Brayden Cox, Aaliyah Daily, Natalie Davis, Brady Fletcher, Riley Foster, Ethaniel Gonder, Ethan Gray, Clara Haas, Kaitlyn Hamilton, Thalen Harty, Tanysha Harvey, Tate Hendershott, Ali Jensen, Daniel Jones Jr., Libby Larkin, Olivia Loyer, Jacob Lucas, Addisyn Mauser, Ethan McCabe, Dominic Molinero, Neva Morris, Aeyden Moyer, Bailee Myers, Alyssa Nichols, Jaime Ortega III, Caroline Paulson, Dylan Ramsey, Trenton Rork, Aaron Shrewsbury, Claire Smith, Katelynn Stith, Isaac Torkelson and Emily Woodburn.

Senior class Honor Roll students were Lena Bachman, Ashlyn Bernard, James Birkett, Angel Bohnert, Amillia Brady, Emily Brewer, Ethan Carlen, Jacob Chapman, Peyton Cheek, Chase Dawson, Georgie DiNardi, Treyven Duck, Zeta Folkestad, Elizabeth Foster, Brooke Fox, Parker Francis, Walker Gerdes, Corey Gesell, Colin Gould, Carson Graves, Jeffrey Hamilton, Bryce Harder, Amarri Hollingsworth, Hayden Hunt, Ty Jensen, Jacob Johansen, Dewayne Johnson III, Nicholas Krueger, Kaelynne Lane, Johnathan Lenox, Molly Masching, Gage McCoy, Hunter Milam, Paige Olson, Jacob Orndorff, Raegan Pfeifer, Nora Pina, Christina Pozdol, Shawna Reeder, Krue Robinson, Ryli Schmidt, Kyra Shehorn, Jonathan Stock, Alexander Trevino, Lainie Walls, Whitney Weber, Aiden Wilson-Lockwood, Devyn Wolf, Ellie Wright, Joell Zavala and Rylee Zimmerman.

Pontiac Township High School

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

