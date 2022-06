In the wake of recent mass shootings , multiple Democratic senators are calling for the abolition of the filibuster in order to advance gun legislation . Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently suggested that "Americans can cast their vote in November for senators or members of Congress that reflect how he or she stands with guns." Schumer also stated that he will not bring gun control legislation to the floor anytime soon, citing Republican resistance. Instead, it looks like the bipartisan compromise offered by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and John Cornyn (R-TX) will head to the floor.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO