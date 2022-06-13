Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada arrives for the opening ceremonies of the IX Summit of the Americas on June 8, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

OTTAWA, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, days after an in-person meeting with President Joe Biden.

“I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots,” Trudeau said in a tweet Monday morning . The prime minister has been triple-vaccinated, having received a booster dose in January. Later that same month, he tested positive for Covid for the first time.

The news comes just after Trudeau’s return from Los Angeles, where he spent much of last week meeting with leaders at the Summit of the Americas. He met with Biden on Thursday.

Trudeau also met last week with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

He returned to Ottawa on Saturday and had a personal day on Sunday.

Trudeau had no events scheduled Monday on Parliament Hill, but he had planned to participate in an annual Liberal fundraiser in Ottawa this evening.

“If you haven’t, get vaccinated — and if you can, get boosted,” he said on Twitter. “Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves.”