Dallas, TX

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Houston

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgGZY_0g9HGJr500

DALLAS (KDAF) — The streak may have ended but another weekend Texas Lottery win was had from the Cash Five game. There were five straight top prize-winning tickets coming into June 10 when it all ended after no one matched all five of the winning numbers from Friday’s drawing.

However, the winning wasn’t stopping fully, just taking a quick break. A $25,000 winning ticket from Saturday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold outside of Houston in Missouri City. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers on June 11 to net the big win.

It was sold at Quail Valley Country on Highway 6 in Missouri City, and the ticket was indeed a Quick Pick. There were also 76 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

This win marked the seventh Cash Five top prize won in the month of June!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

