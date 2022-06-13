ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Still Have Starter On The Injury Report For Game 5

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Robert Williams III is still on the the injury report as of 11:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are tied up at 2-2 going into the game.

The Boston Celtics are in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

For the game, starting center Robert Williams III still remains listed as questionable due to a knee injury (the latest injury report came out at 11:30 Eastern Time).

The team's leading shot blocker has been on the injury report for every single game in the series, but he has yet to actually miss a game so far.

The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 by a score of 107-97 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

