Fort Wayne has been enchanted with Breann Boswell since she began her career at WANE 15. However, it’s time to bid farewell to this amazing journalist. Breann Boswell announced she is leaving WANE 15 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers and followers obviously had questions about where she is going next and if she is leaving Indiana, too. Fortunately, Boswell answered a few of the questions.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO