Utah State

Three Utah cities deemed best cities to start a small business

By Shad Snell
 3 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – During the pandemic, many people started small businesses and some faced challeneges.

Launching a small business in a big city can be challenging due to high prices, traffic, excessive noise, and oftentimes fierce competition. Smaller cities, on the other hand, often lack the competition found in larger cities, showing that, with good market research, your small business idea may be just what a small city needs.

Utah cities best for starting small businesses

According to the US census, the population of a city must fall between 50,000 to 75,000 people to be considered a “small city.”

Verizon compiled a list of best small cities to start a small business in. Three Utah cities made the list.

The best small cities to start a small business are:

  1. Logan , Utah
  2. Richland , Washington
  3. Corvallis , Oregon
  4. Millcreek , Utah
  5. Kentwood , Michigan
  6. Olympia , Washington
  7. Royal Oak , Michigan
  8. Palm Beach Gardens , Florida
  9. Lehi , Utah
  10. Missoula , Montana
The list is based on education level of the local workforce, in-city commute times, income per capita, broadband access, availability of SBA loans, and overall tax friendliness.

