Three Utah cities deemed best cities to start a small business

Launching a small business in a big city can be challenging due to high prices, traffic, excessive noise, and oftentimes fierce competition. Smaller cities, on the other hand, often lack the competition found in larger cities, showing that, with good market research, your small business idea may be just what a small city needs.

According to the US census, the population of a city must fall between 50,000 to 75,000 people to be considered a “small city.”

Verizon compiled a list of best small cities to start a small business in. Three Utah cities made the list.

The best small cities to start a small business are:

Logan , Utah Richland , Washington Corvallis , Oregon Millcreek , Utah Kentwood , Michigan Olympia , Washington Royal Oak , Michigan Palm Beach Gardens , Florida Lehi , Utah Missoula , Montana

The list is based on education level of the local workforce, in-city commute times, income per capita, broadband access, availability of SBA loans, and overall tax friendliness.

