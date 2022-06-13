ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Testifies In Court Against January 6 Rioter

By Igor Bobic
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vl9A_0g9HFSab00

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman testified in court on Monday in a trial of a Delaware man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol with a Confederate flag on Jan. 6, 2021 .

Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter, are charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct over their participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. They were among a group of rioters who first broke into the building and charged up a set of stairs near the Senate entrance, resisting Goodman’s orders to stop advancing.

Seefried “used the base of a flag pole in jabbing motion to create space between him and I,” Goodman said Monday, according to Lawfare editor Roger Parloff . The defendant was angry and demanded to know where members of Congress were hiding, the officer added.

Goodman’s quick thinking was credited with leading the men away from the doors to the chamber, which held nearly every U.S. senator. The incredible moment was captured on video by a HuffPost reporter. The officer later was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal

Both Seefried and his son have pleaded not guilty. They’ve waived their right to jury trial and U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden will instead try their case.

Seefried told the FBI that he threatened Goodman , saying: “And then I threw my stick down. I said, ‘You can shoot me, man, but we’re comin’ in.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCsxI_0g9HFSab00 Kevin Seefried stormed the U.S. Capitol with a Confederate battle flag, taking his son along for the ride. He's shown in the lower left of this photo in an exchange with U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman. (Photo: Igor Bobic / HuffPost)

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has begun holding its first public hearings, with more testimony from former Trump administration officials expected this week.

Caroline Edwards, the first U.S. Capitol Police officer injured in the attack, described the “carnage,” “chaos” and “absolute war zone” outside the building during the committee’s first prime-time hearing last week .

″[Officers] were bleeding, they were throwing up. ... I saw friends with blood all over their faces, I was slipping in people’s blood,” Edwards said of her encounter with the pro-Trump mob looking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by disrupting Congress.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 131

King G
3d ago

These Insurrectionists need serious, years of jail time. They tried to overthrow our Democracy, causing deaths a d injuries to people trying to protect Democracy.

Reply(33)
55
Vanessa Cummings
3d ago

🤔😒😟🇺🇸😔 Donald Trump didn’t care !!! Why his family’s underground watching attack on capital !!! His lovely vodkas was and Eric and his girlfriend dancing 💃🏽🤔🇺🇸😒😟😔 yes that’s true !!! Yes they should be locked up !!!

Reply(1)
16
KidsCalledme Mr.Glass
2d ago

a giant rebel flag inside of the capitol represents the Republican hopes and dreams for the future of America. vote Blue

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Fbi#Confederate#Lawfare
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Who Said ‘Antifa’ Was Responsible for Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty to Storming the Capitol

An Ohio man who claimed to believe that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “all Antifa” has pleaded guilty to storming the building. Stephen Michael Ayres, 39, admitted Wednesday to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6. He acknowledged that he had traveled from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in order to attend Donald Trump‘s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, during which the former president told thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol to “demand” that Congress not certify Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Ex-police officer jailed for string of racist messages mocking George Floyd death

An ex-police constable who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed for 20 weeks.Married father-of-one James Watts was serving with West Mercia Police in 2020 when he shared the “grossly offensive” material in a group chat, which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison.At Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram heard how the 31-year-old was charged following a police inquiry into 10 memes posted in May and June 2020.One of the memes featured a white dog wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing, and another displayed a kneeling mat with George Floyd’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
Complex

Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Arrested, Charged in Connection With Capitol Riot

A Republican candidate for governor in Michigan has been arrested and charged in connection with last year’s fatal Capitol riot. Per a report from the Associated Press, 40-year-old Ryan Kelley—who’s one of five GOP candidates pursuing the office—was charged with multiple misdemeanors on Thursday. Among the Capitol riot-focused details cited in court documents are a February 2021 interview in which Kelley himself spoke about being at the location on Jan. 6, as well as his featured speaker status at a regional Stop the Steal rally in Lansing. He has also been reported to have been seen outside the Capitol in footage of the Jan. 6 riot.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Ex-Trump AG Bill Barr shown laughing at Dinesh D’Souza documentary purporting to prove voter fraud

Former Attorney General William Barr laughed out loud during testimony played before the 6 January insurrection hearings on Monday at the mentioned of 2000 Mules, a debunked election conspiracy documentary embraced by his former boss Donald Trump."My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud," Mr Barr said. "And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the 2000 Mules movie."The former Trump official called the movie, by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, “singularly unimpressive” and accused it of making “indefensible” claims.The film, which has been repeatedly...
U.S. POLITICS
Law & Crime

Disbarred Attorney Sentenced for Threatening to Kill Senate Democrats in ‘Retaliation for the Performance of Their Official Duties on Jan. 6’

A judge has sentenced a disbarred attorney who admitted he threatened to kill several Democratic members of the U.S. Senate and then tried to travel to Washington, D.C., the Department of Justice announced on Friday. U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson of the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Kenelm L. Shirk, 72, to time served — that’s 16 months and 20 days in prison — for threatening to murder a United States official.
WASHINGTON, DC
HuffPost

HuffPost

79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy