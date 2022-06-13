ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetzel County, WV

Wetzel County hosting cannabis patient sign-up event

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will host a public sign-up event for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 29 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1202 North State Route 2, New Martinsville, WV, 26155.

Patients that have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:

  • Completed patient certification form
  • Driver’s license or state ID
  • Proof of WV residency, such as a utility bill
  • $50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order

Patients that have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:

  • At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries
  • Valid photo ID
  • Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration
  • Debit card with sufficient funds to pay a $139 evaluation fee (no other payment form will be accepted)

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide the most recent W-2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained statewide as dispensaries are still continuing to open across West Virginia.

In addition to the New Martinsville event, eligible West Virginians can register for a medical cannabis patient card at omc.wv.gov . A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website .

