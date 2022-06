This past Sunday Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of E. Hemstock Rd. and S. Center Rd. for a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries. During the course of the investigation it was determined that a Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 16-year-old juvenile, was traveling eastbound on E. Hemstock Rd. and had stopped at the intersection at S. Center Rd. The Tahoe then entered the intersection, where it failed to yield, to a Kia Soul, that was traveling southbound on S. Center Rd. 82-year-old Edith H. Lynch of Chana operated the Kia. The Kia collided with the Chevrolet causing both vehicles to exit the roadway to the southeast side of the intersection.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO