Tulip City falls to Inter Detroit

On Sunday night in Riverview, the Tulip City United team dropped its second Midwest Conference Game to Inter Detroit 3-0.

The Holland team was under pressure but the defense of Conner Fowler, Jared Cromwell, Jackson Strabel, and Michael Saldana kept keeper Sean O’Meara safe. In the second half, the team pressured the Inter Detroit goal more but could not convert.

With 18 minutes left in the half, the Tulips conceded a goal. Unfortunately, a penalty kick was awarded just a few minutes after that, and riding an emotional high, the Detroit team converted a third goal with only a few minutes left.

“It was a disappointing game,” said the Tulip City United coach Greg Ceithaml. “We did not play well. We gave up the ball too easily. I give credit to Inter Detroit for their persistence. We have to connect passes and maintain possession if we want to be successful going forward. We will work on it, and we look forward to playing at home this week.”

Tulip City United will host BiH from Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 15 at 7:00 in a rare midweek match. The game will help determine the finals in the Grand River Open Cup tournament.