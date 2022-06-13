ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Man charged with murder of brother and shooting of nephew in north Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwD6y_0g9HEGHK00

A man has been charged with the murder of his brother and the shooting of his nephew outside a house in north Houston on Friday.

Fitzgerald Campbell, 55, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member.

According to Houston police, officers responded to a shooting call at the suspect's mother's home in the 800 block of Marcolin Street at about 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 53-year-old Steven Campbell Sr. with at least one gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found 30-year-old Steven Campbell Jr. with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said Fitzgerald was angry, walking in the area with a firearm, when he saw his nephew, Campbell Jr., and shot him.

He then reportedly saw his brother, Campbell Sr., and shot him as well.

It was unclear what exactly caused Fitzgerald to become angry in the first place.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man shot and killed his brother in front of their mother's home in north Houston, police say

Comments / 8

Shanai Shanai
3d ago

This is just sad. Mr. Campbell and my father were in the BBQ business together and were getting ready to expand their business. Mr. Campbell was a sweet and kind man. He did not deserve this.

Reply(1)
7
Brenda G Scott
3d ago

I been knowing these guys since we where little kids there mom Mrs Betty and Dad Mr.Fred hung around my mother they didnt raised them boys to fight against one another. growing up them boys was close, my heart go out to Mrs Betty such a sweet lady I can't imagine the hurt and pain she going through cause she have lost both her sons. my prayers and condolence to her and Freddrick her other son.

Reply
2
Related
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot outside store in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A shooting at a convenience store left one man critically wounded in southeast Houston. Police were called to the store at the 12000 block of Nyack Drive just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man with a gunshot wound...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

WANTED: Car linked to drive-by shooting that killed child

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a car linked to a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy. Harris Couty officials are searching for the car linked to the shooting that resulted in the death of Paul Vasquez in the Cloverleaf area, East Harris […]
EDINBURG, TX
fox26houston.com

Fourth suspect charged in deadly 2019 Houston shooting

HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against a fourth suspect in the deadly shooting of a man that occurred over three years ago in Houston. Joel Ruiz, 22, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Edward Guerrero, 21. Three other men, Daniel Cisneros Leyva, 22, is...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#The Hpd Homicide Division
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot dead in north Houston

HOUSTON – Investigation is underway after man was shot and killed in north Houston Tuesday night. The fatal shooting happened in the 400 block of Greens Road just after 9:00 p.m. Police said there was some type of altercation prior to the shooting. The victim was found dead inside...
Click2Houston.com

Argument between roommates prompts SWAT situation in Westchase, HPD says

HOUSTON – A disagreement between roommates prompted a SWAT situation in Westchase Thursday, according to Houston police. It happened at a home in the 9600 block of Val Verde at Tanglewilde. Police said they received a call around 11 a.m. regarding a burglary. Police said one man had recently...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 detained after shooting on Highway 288, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a third suspect after two people were detained after a shooting on Highway 288 in southeast Houston Wednesday morning. Officers responded to reports of the shooting on Highway 288 at US-59 around 10 a.m. after an off-duty sergeant spotted the scene while on the way to work.
HOUSTON, TX
fox40jackson.com

Wanted Houston murder suspect Googled ‘how to be a serial killer’ online before disappearing

A wanted Houston murder suspect searched “how to be a serial killer,” among other disturbing phrases, online before he disappeared, according to local reports. Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the April 16 disappearance and murder of Felicia Johnson, 24, the Houston Police Department said in a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy