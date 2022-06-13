ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Area church bids farewell to pastor

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akuhq_0g9HE17g00

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 19002 N. 128th Ave., hosted a farewell party for Father Mike Ashibuogwn, who has been in the parish for several years.

Bishop Thomas Olmsted has assigned Ashibuogwn to a parish in Tempe starting July 1.

Several hundred parishioners and friends came to wish Ashibuogwn best wishes on his new assignment. The catering team headed by manager Rosemary Dougherty decorated Madonna Hall for the occasion.

Father John Bonavitacola is pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix grandmother reaches out for help after being told to clean alley behind house

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dixie Chapman, 77, has a tough time getting around these days, but she can go into her backyard. The senior has a block wall behind her south Phoenix home that shields her from all the trash and debris on the other side. “My back is bad,” said Chapman. “I can’t breathe good enough to even walk around out there to see what’s there.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

A Son Reignited His Father's Passion for Cooking. Now They Run a Phoenix Restaurant

Italian roots run deep but family ties run deeper for chef Rocco Pezzano and his son Marco Pezzano. Bringing together childhood memories and traditional Italian flavors, the Pezzanos opened Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen, a from-scratch neighborhood restaurant in north Phoenix last summer. Holding true to the scratch kitchen motto, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Woman killed in forklift accident at Tempe work site

TEMPE, Ariz. — A forklift operator died Thursday morning at a job site in Tempe, police said. The accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Kachina Drive and involved a work site for United Southwest Components. Tempe police said the forklift operator, identified as...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
City
Tempe, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Thomas Olmsted
azbigmedia.com

How the redevelopment of Papago Plaza in Scottsdale is taking shape

The redevelopment of the iconic mixed-use Papago Plaza, recognizable to many long-time area residents for its Pueblo-style design dating to the 1960s, is taking shape as the area’s demographics are growing and the plaza generates strong interest with multiple offers from restaurateurs and retailers. Acquired by Scottsdale’s Pivot Development...
Grist

As a heat wave grips the US, lessons from the hottest city in America

Summer is not something to look forward to in Phoenix, Arizona. For many in the hottest city in America, summer is something to survive. Masavi Perea, 47, knows this well. A former construction worker, he’s now the organizing director of Chispa Arizona, a grassroots group that fights for clean air and water, healthy neighborhoods, and climate action in Latino communities. One of his top priorities is to protect the people in West and South Phoenix who are most likely to suffer, get sick, and even die from extreme heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two killed in apparent electrocution at Phoenix sports field

PHOENIX — Two people were killed during an apparent electrocution incident on a Phoenix sports field. It occurred Wednesday morning before 6 a.m. near 23rd and Peoria avenues. Officials say the two victims died after "coming in contact with in-ground electrical wires." According to police, the scene was consistent...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Farewell Party#Lourdes Church
KTAR.com

West Valley firefighter dies while on-duty Saturday morning

PHOENIX — A firefighter in the West Valley died while on-duty Saturday morning, authorities said. The Sun City Fire and Medical Department announced the death of one of their firefighters in a Facebook post on Sunday morning. The cause of death has yet to be released, the department said.
SUN CITY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley family fights insurance company and wins

Kessler Schutt isn't a typical 11-year-old girl. She is a self-taught artist who paints. Sometimes it's fruits and vegetables. "Veggies and fruit matter to me," she said, "So I wanted to honor them." Other times it's an abstract piece. One she likes to show is a canvas with hues of...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
AZFamily

Cream of the Crop serving up sweet treats for Gilbert families

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cream of the Crop is the brainchild of two fathers who wanted to take their young children for something sweet in the neighborhood!. Matt Celaya and James Johnston met as aspiring chefs working at a Gilbert restaurant. They’ve been friends for more than a decade and say the real start of Cream of the Crop came when James gave Matt an ice cream maker as a gift before either of them were married or had children. Thus, the churning began.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix junkyard fire pours dark smoke into morning sky

PHOENIX – That dark smoke you may have seen pouring into the sky in Phoenix during your morning commute Tuesday was coming from a junkyard fire. Smoke from the blaze near Seventh and Dunlap avenues could be seen for miles. The Phoenix Fire Department posted video from the incident...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Chandler OKs Office to Condo Project Change

Developer Spike Lawrence Ventures has secured approval for a plan change from office to condos for the remaining portion of its New Square development at the NWC of Chicago Street and Arizona Avenue in Chandler. Chandler City Council first approved the overall development in 2018. Since then, a three-story office...
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
662
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy