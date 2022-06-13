ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Two injured in shooting at apartment building

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

Two partygoers were injured in a shooting early Friday morning at an Amarillo apartment complex.

At 12:23 a.m., Amarillo police officers were dispatched to the area of SW 53rd and Oregon streets. Officers were then directed to apartments located at 5700 Canyon Drive, on multiple shots fired, according to APD.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a large party at the Canyon Drive Apartments. Officers attempted to call out the party goers with a public address system but were unsuccessful. The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene. As SWAT negotiators and the bomb team arrived, subjects began to exit the apartment, according to officers.

Once the apartment was emptied, the violent Crimes Detectives began interviewing witnesses in an effort to identify a suspect or suspects in the shooting. There were several weapons found in the apartment where the party was happening, APD officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (806) 374-4400 or Student Crimestoppers at (806) 372-8477(TIPS).

