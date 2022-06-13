ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, PA

Rochester Twp. Police investigating possible child luring incidents

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNuAN_0g9HDipl00

ROCHESTER TWP. − Township police are investigating several incidents of possible child luring over the last several weeks in the community.

Police said the incidents revolve around a reported elderly female with gray hair who has been seen driving a dark-colored SUV or a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Police are asking the public if they observe any vehicles matching this description and acting in a strange manner, to call police immediately and give a direction of travel and license plate number if possible.

The public can call 911 or the police non-emergency number at 724-774-7278.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police find drugs, missing teen girl in North Huntingdon motel; man arrested

An Ohio man was found in a North Huntingdon motel Wednesday with marijuana, a gun and a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing, according to court papers. Robert Easley, 40, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, drug possession, corruption of minors and related offenses. He was being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police asking for public's help in locating 4 robbery suspects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are once again asking the public to help them identify four robbery suspects that they say got away from the Glasshouse Apartments building with jewelry and other goods. According to police, on June 6, the four suspects stole two high-end watches and a designer bag. Back in April, police were made aware of four suspects who broke into and ransacked an apartment in broad daylight. RELATED: Pittsburgh Police looking for 4 suspects in daylight burglary of Station Square apartmentsThe four suspects in April stole a safe with a "significant" amount of cash as well as five firearms, several pieces of jewelry, valuables, and paperwork. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the June 6 robbery to give them a call at 412-323-7155.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Serious Jefferson County ATV crash with child leads to charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Rochester, PA
Crime & Safety
WYTV.com

Mother arrested on warrants after missing 3-year-old found

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield mom was arrested on previous warrants for child endangering charges after her missing child was found Thursday morning by a driver. Julie Gudzinas was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Police say that they plan to add additional charges related to Thursday morning’s incident.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
wtae.com

Police searching for wanted man in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A search for a wanted person in the city of Washington was continuing Thursday evening. Watch video from the scene of the search in the video player above. Police were searching in the 400 block of Hancock Street near the Woodland Apartments complex. City police and the sheriff's department were on scene with K9 units.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in parking lot of Dollar General in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. — Police were investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Sharon, Mercer County, on Tuesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched a little after 9:30 p.m. for a shooting outside the store on the 800 block of East State Street.
SHARON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Suv#Silver#Violent Crime
CBS Pittsburgh

Sharon Police Department investigating apparent shooting outside of Dollar General

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Sharon are investigating a shooting that took place outside of the Dollar General on E. State Street. Just after 9:30 p.m., they were called to the store for reports of a man who had been shot in the parking lot. Once they arrived, there was no victim on scene but there was evidence of gunfire. The victim was later found at a home in Sharon after an ambulance was called. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe anyone else was hurt in the shooting. Both the victim and the shooter have since been identified and police said that charges are pending.
SHARON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Harmar police accuse man of nearly starving dog to death; felony charges filed

A Harmar man faces felony charges after police accused him of leaving his dog in a crate for weeks and nearly starving it to death. John Anthony Wells, 23, of the 400 block of Nixon Road was charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals along with multiple counts of cruelty and neglect of animals in connection with an investigation that began Feb. 11, according to his arrest papers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Dog Dies From Heat: Owner Arrested, BCHS Offers Tips To Prevent Similar Incidents

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) On Wednesday, June 16, 2022, in Baden, PA, a dog was found unresponsive after being left outside without access to shade and water for more than 30 minutes during yesterday’s 90-degree heat. The dog’s owner Di Xiao of Baden, PA, has been charged with two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal and four misdemeanor counts of cruelty and neglect to animals. Xiao was arraigned at the Beaver County Jail and is being held for trial.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Suspect in String of Vehicle Break-Ins in Shippenville Area

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a recent string of vehicle break-ins in the Marianne area. Troopers are investigating multiple thefts from motor vehicles that occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, on Manor View Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, and surrounding areas.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Cops drop charges after video review

Brookfield police said they have withdrawn charges filed against a Sharon man, who was one of two men accused of stealing loose items from unlocked vehicles Nov. 20 on Superior Street in Masury. Rawdale R. Atwood, 22, no longer faces charges of seven counts of theft and two counts of...
MASURY, OH
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy