ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

PHOTO: West M's McWhorter to play volleyball with Marietta

By Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dlpj_0g9HDeIr00

FALLS TOWNSHIP — West Muskingum's Sydney McWhorter, who set the school record for digs in a season as a senior, announced she will continue her volleyball career at Marietta College.

McWhorter was the program's most improved player as a sophomore, helping the Tornadoes win a sectional title, and as a junior, she was a first-team East District and second-team Muskingum Valley League selection. This past season, McWhorter, who was a team captain, led West M in several areas in being named first team All-MVL and earning the team utility player of the year honor.

McWhorter has played club volleyball for eight years and six with her school, while also attending multiple prospect and college camps. She works with personal trainer Chris Caldwell, All In Sports Performance and Personal Training, and excelled in the classroom with a 4.0 grade-point average. She was also the treasurer for National Honor Society and Key Club and was elected secretary for the Senior class.

Her parents are Eric and Julie McWhorter.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: PHOTO: West M's McWhorter to play volleyball with Marietta

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star Glenville Cornerback Bryce West, Ohio's Top 2024 Prospect, Feeling Wanted by Ohio State

Bryce West has visited several of college football’s top programs over the first two weeks of June, but the attention he received during his visit to Ohio State stood out. Prior to participating in Ohio State’s fourth camp of the summer on Tuesday, West had already made visits to Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky earlier this month. He’ll be at Michigan on Wednesday and is also planning to visit a few more schools alongside his Glenville High School teammates as the month progresses.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBOY 12 News

Facilities upgrades underway at Ritchie County

ELLENBORO, W.Va – With a state championship in the fall, the Ritchie County football team kicked off what turned into a huge year for the Rebels that has carried over into the summer. No longer will teams have to worry about the muddy conditions that popped up during the playoffs this year as construction is […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Champaign by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Ashtabula; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Columbiana; Coshocton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Geauga; Greene; Guernsey; Harrison; Highland; Hocking; Holmes; Jackson; Jefferson; Knox; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Monroe; Morgan; Morrow; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Portage; Richland; Ross; Scioto; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Tuscarawas; Union; Vinton; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND ASHTABULA ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLINTON COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GEAUGA GREENE GUERNSEY HARRISON HIGHLAND HOCKING HOLMES JACKSON JEFFERSON KNOX LICKING LOGAN MADISON MAHONING MARION MEDINA MONROE MORGAN MORROW MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROSS SCIOTO STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL TUSCARAWAS UNION VINTON WASHINGTON WAYNE
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

New Wildlife Officer in Morgan County

Morgan County has a new Ohio Wildlife Officer according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Ben Smith is a 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy. He previously served in Brown County and as an at-large officer in southeast Ohio. Originally from Perry County, Officer Smith...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Sports
Marietta, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Marietta, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Flash flooding across north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Taylor and Wetzel. There are also a number of Severe Thunderstorms Warnings and Exessive Heat Warnings in effect. Check our Weather Alerts page to see if your county is affected. Here is flooding […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
columbusmonthly.com

Central Ohio Hot Dogs that Are Worth the Drive

When West Virginia native Kim Oxley moved to the Buckeye Lake area, she could not find a hot dog as good as what she grew up with in West Virginia. “I went to Skyline and was like, ‘What is this?’” she recalls. She missed the wares of West Virginia’s Hometown Hot Dogs, so she decided to open up her own location of the franchise. And it’s been a staple of the community for nearly 25 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The lake at Mountwood Park is going to be looking a little different these next few weeks. Wood County Parks officials lowered the lake a few weeks ago to work on the high sediment levels in the water. Parks director, Jeremy Cross says that this...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West M#Muskingum Valley League#Zanesville Times
WTRF

Gas line issue closes Mall Road, I-70 exits in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed. Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Mighty 990

Multiple People Shot at Columbus, Ohio Cooling Center

DEVELOPING: Police and medics are at Glenwood Community Center in west Columbus after reports of multiple shots being fired. Witnesses told ABC 6 shots were fired after an argument in the parking lot of the community center. According to police, at least three people were shot in the incident.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
cwcolumbus.com

MIA for 71 years, Korean War soldier remains are laid to rest back in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A hero was laid to rest at Northlawn Memory Gardens Tuesday. On July 20, 1950, Army Private First Class Jack E. Lilley went missing in action after his unit was overrun by enemy forces in Korea. After being missing in action for 71 years his family was notified that his remains had been located and identified through DNA testing.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Historical house in Marietta almost hit by fallen tree

MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A historical house in Marietta narrowly misses getting hit by a fallen tree. A tree was uprooted during the storms that started Monday night and into Tuesday morning. If it had fallen about five feet in the other direction, it would have hit the front of the Anchorage house. Since the tree did not hit the house, the Washington County Historical Society says insurance will not cover the tree removal.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Three Ohio County firefighters injured after late-night fire

UPDATE: OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Three firefighters were sent to the hospital in Wheeling early Tuesday morning after they were injured. Wheeling officials say crews responded to an electrical fire at 2141 Market Street around 1 AM. According to officials, an electrical line fell on the roof of the building catching the roof on […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Mail fraud trial canceled for St. Clairsville councilman Mark Thomas

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio -The trial of Mark Thomas for felony mail fraud that was scheduled for July 11 has been canceled. Thomas is the third Ward councilman for St. Clairsville and a past Belmont County commissioner and a former attorney. It is alleged that he abused his status as power of attorney for an elderly client with dementia and stole money from her. He faced 20 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man arraigned in shooting incident

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arraigned this week for allegedly discharging a weapon at a Virginia Avenue home. Dakota Heckert, 23, Parkersburg, was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday on four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of conspiracy. According to the criminal complaint written...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: 28.25 Acres and misc.

Location: 73720 Township Rd 597, Flushing, OH 43977. From East Piedmont take Holloway Road south, then take TR 597 south to the property. 28.25 Acres *Flushing Twp *Belmont Co. Union LSD * Older Home. Check out this absolute online only auction near Flushing, Ohio. This property has an older home...
FLUSHING, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
888
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy