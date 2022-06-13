ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Telehealth company aims to expand access to contraception in Mississippi

By Will Stribling, Mississippi Today
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJiF5_0g9HCjkh00

A telehealth company focused on providing affordable access to birth control is expanding into Mississippi next week.

Twentyeight Health is based in New York and currently works in 33 states. Mississippi will bring that number to 34.

According to co-founder Amy Fan, over 200,000 women in Mississippi are living in contraceptive deserts, or counties where the number of health care providers offering the full range of birth control methods is not enough to meet the needs of the women eligible for publicly funded contraception.

To use Twentyeight Health, patients first fill out a medical questionnaire online that recommends birth control options. They are then connected with an out-of-state physician who is licensed to practice in Mississippi. The physician writes the prescription, and their birth control is then mailed to them discreetly.

The patient can message the physician who wrote their prescription or schedule a phone consultation at any point at no additional cost to answer any questions they might have.

“That’s actually something really important to our users, whether they’re living with roommates, or live in a multi-generational household, that they’re still able to engage with clinicians remotely, but in a way that feels private and discreet for them,” said Fan.

Fan said it’s important for women to have access to doctors who look like them. All of Twentyeight’s doctors are women, and 75% are women of color. Nearly half speak Spanish.

The company charges an annual $20 doctor evaluation fee to use its service. The birth control itself typically costs nothing if the patient has insurance, including Medicaid, but there is a low-cost out-of-pocket option for uninsured patients.

In Mississippi, Twentyeight’s services will only be available to patients ages 18 and up.

Fan said that they’ve wanted to bring the company to Mississippi for awhile, but it has taken time to get the licenses needed to operate in the state.

Mississippi law requires all health insurance and employee benefit plans to cover telemedicine services to the same extent they would an in-person visit.

Fan said Mississippi has the potential to be a high-impact service area for the company due to the lack of health care access, including sexual and reproductive health care.

“Unfortunately, Mississippi has one of the highest rates of unintended pregnancies,” Fan said. “And if we’re able to provide birth control more in a more readily accessible way, hopefully individuals who do not want to either start or grow their family at this moment are able to have control over their own timelines.”

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WLOX

COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New COVID-19 cases reached 1,100 Wednesday in Mississippi for the first time since mid-February. Dr. Jimmy Dimitriades is now warning his patients to take this latest spike seriously. “Keep watching,” Dr. Dimitriades said. “It is a little concerning that it has gone up, and we expect...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi disAbility MegaConference set for June 16-17 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi disAbility MegaConference, the state’s largest event for people with disabilities, their families and professionals, is set for June 16-17, 2022 at the Hilton Jackson on County Line Road. Speakers and exhibitors will share the latest information on topics such as healthcare, education, employment, mental health, safety and Mississippi ABLE.  The event is a great way […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Famous actors from Mississippi

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi#Telehealth#Health Insurance#Birth Control#Contraception#Twentyeight Health
WJTV 12

Group sues to stop public funds from going to Mississippi private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, June 15, Parents for Public Schools, Inc. (PPS) filed a lawsuit to stop Mississippi state officials from using public money to fund private schools. The lawsuit was filed in the Chancery Court of Hinds County, Mississippi. It argues that the Mississippi Legislature violated Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution by appropriating […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Watkins appointed as superintendent of Mississippi Achievement School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Earl Watkins to lead the Mississippi Achievement School District (ASD), effective July 1. The ASD includes the Humphreys County and Yazoo City school districts, which became part of Mississippi’s first ASD in June 2019. Mississippi’s ASD law requires the SBE and the Mississippi Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
WJTV 12

Innovative dental scan helps providers find root of problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Carol Hoover went to doctors in her home state of Louisiana in search of answers to her daily headaches, then pain on the left side of her jaw that wouldn’t go away. She’d been wearing a mouth guard for several years because of nightly teeth grinding. “I was clenching my teeth […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MSDH reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,100 new cases. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. This brings the state’s total number of cases to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes May 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its May 2022 transfer of $6,731,334.54 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund. The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$3.8M awarded for transportation projects in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission announced $3.8 million was awarded for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Southern District. The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout the state. “MDOT’s focus stretches far beyond Mississippi’s highways and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Katelyn Perry eyes Miss Mississippi 2022 Pageant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Living the dream, one pageant at a time. Gulfport’s Katelyn Perry is getting ready to take a shot at the Miss Mississippi title next week in Vicksburg. “The goal is always go and do the best I can, but a few extra scholarship dollars and...
GULFPORT, MS
Toni Koraza

Mississippi to face extended food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food scarcity and shortages in this day and age?. Unfortunately, Mississippi is one of those states. The Magnolia State is the poorest state in America. Over 18% of Mississippians live in poverty, which increases to 27.9 when considering children under 18. With so many residents unable to afford housing and basic amenities, there’s no surprise that Mississippi faces food insecurity at a high level.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline surpassed the $5.00 mark on Saturday, June 11 and continued to inch higher throughout the weekend. As of Monday, prices hovered around $5.01 per gallon, according to AAA. Even an increase of fractions of a penny can add up quickly. According to reporting by the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy