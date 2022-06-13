ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Franklin County roads to be sprayed for mosquitoes

By Avery Van Etten
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for mosquitoes this week.

Streets in Green and Guilford townships will be sprayed around sunset on Wednesday, June 15, where high populations of nuisance mosquitoes have been detected. If there is inclement weather, the spraying will be done on Thursday, June 16.

Roads including Frecon Road, Mickey Inn Lane, Mickey Inn Road, Sycamore Grove Road, Creekside Drive, Star Avenue, Monroe Drive, Tyler Driver, Cornerstone Road and Roosevelt Drive in Greene Township; and Anthony Highway, Landfill Road, Fairway Drive East and Little Mountain Terrace in Guilford Township as well as others nearby may be sprayed.

Officials tell residents to protect themselves with bug repellant, wear long sleeves and pants when outside, and be vigilant of standing water in buckets and tarps.

