There are many things I'm still not over when it comes to the 2011 film Warrior. I'm still not over how freaking good Tom Hardy was. I'm still not over how it did not receive the amount of praise it deserved. I'm still not over the fact that there's a large number of people who have no idea what film I'm talking about right now. But most of all, I'm still not over the ending of the film.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO