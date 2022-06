HORNICK, Iowa — After a devastating flood in 2019, the Woodbury County community of Hornick has begun construction of a new berm as an additional step in flood protection. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new berm on Thursday as part of a $2 million project. The process of getting a berm made began on Labor Day in 2019, now three years later the city is able to finally break ground.

