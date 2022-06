LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Most New York voters approve of recent laws involving gun safety and abortion protections. A poll by Siena College shows that more than three-quarters of voters say a new law requiring a permit to buy a semiautomatic rifle will be good for New York. The law says purchasers must be at least 21, pass a background check, and take a safety course.

ELECTIONS ・ 21 HOURS AGO