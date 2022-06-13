ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF to join big 12 conference for 2023-2024 season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCF has negotiated an early exit and buyout with...

fox35orlando.com

10 indoor activities in Orlando to help you beat the heat

ORLANDO, Fla. - Let's face it: stepping outdoors in Central Florida lately is basically like walking into an oven – and it's not even officially summer yet!. With the heat index reaching triple digits every day, being outside is the last place many want to be. To help you beat the sweltering heat, here's a list of indoor, air-conditioned activities you can check out around Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Disney delays move to Lake Nona until 2026

The Walt Disney Company said the timeline to move around 2,000 high-paying jobs from California to Orlando, Florida's Lake Nona community has been delayed. While the company originally said it planned to complete the transfer by the end of 2022, that date is now 2026.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

City of Orlando to host inaugural Juneteenth celebration this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - An inaugural Juneteenth celebration will kick off in Lake Lorna Doone Park in Orlando this weekend. The City of Orlando said the event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid's zone, vendor village and food trucks. The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 from 12...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees net worth dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis' net worth dropped just over 8.5 percent in his third year as the state's chief executive. Listing the $134,181 he made as governor as his only income, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,987 as of Dec. 31. DeSantis filed the financial disclosure last week at the state Division of Elections as part of re-election campaign documents.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida woman wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off ticket

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Lake County woman recently claimed a top prize of $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Kimberly Elbers, 58, of Leesburg, bought her winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket from a Publix located at 717 North 14th Street. The grocery store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crumbl Cookies to open new store in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Residents in a Central Florida community are in for a treat!. Crumbl Cookies, the popular, pink box cookie company, is opening its first location in DeLand on Friday, June 17, at 8 a.m. The store is located at 2385 S Woodland Boulevard near Publix and Jeremiah's Italian...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

NHC: System in Caribbean Sea could become next tropical depression this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a few quiet days in the tropics, an area of low pressure is being monitored in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Forecasters say the disorganized showers and thunderstorms could gradually develop while it drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 more arrested in Central Florida connected to Capitol riot, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three more people from Central Florida have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, officials announced Tuesday. Traci Isaacs, 52, and her husband Luis Hallon, 67, and Leslie Gray, 56, all of St. Cloud, are now facing charges. They are expected to make their initial appearance in Orlando Federal Court on Wednesday afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida men arrested after dispute with teen boys in Sanford neighborhood

SANFORD, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested after a dispute with two teenage boys over speeding in the Sanford neighborhood of Lake Forest. The incident happened Tuesday evening. The teenager told deputies he was inside the gated community – as a guest – visiting a friend when the suspects...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bear alert issued in Daytona Beach neighborhood

Police in Daytona Beach say a mama bear and her cub were spotted in Highland Park neighborhood off of Nova Road. They are asking residents to be cautious and be mindful of their pet's safety as well.
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida couple in their 80s found dead in ditch

Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Investigators do not suspect any criminal activity but believe these were accidental deaths, possibly related to extreme heat.
ROCKLEDGE, FL

