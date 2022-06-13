UCF to join big 12 conference for 2023-2024 season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Let's face it: stepping outdoors in Central Florida lately is basically like walking into an oven – and it's not even officially summer yet!. With the heat index reaching triple digits every day, being outside is the last place many want to be. To help you beat the sweltering heat, here's a list of indoor, air-conditioned activities you can check out around Orlando.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO