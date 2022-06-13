UCF to join big 12 conference for 2023-2024 season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Let's face it: stepping outdoors in Central Florida lately is basically like walking into an oven – and it's not even officially summer yet!. With the heat index reaching triple digits every day, being outside is the last place many want to be. To help you beat the sweltering heat, here's a list of indoor, air-conditioned activities you can check out around Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
The Walt Disney Company said the timeline to move around 2,000 high-paying jobs from California to Orlando, Florida's Lake Nona community has been delayed. While the company originally said it planned to complete the transfer by the end of 2022, that date is now 2026.
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Walt Disney Company is postponing a move to relocate 2,000 employees from California to Orlando's Lake Nona community. That's taking many Lake Nona business owners in by surprise. At the Barknona Dog Hotel owner Michael Green said news of Disney postponing the opening of their new...
ORLANDO, Fla. - An inaugural Juneteenth celebration will kick off in Lake Lorna Doone Park in Orlando this weekend. The City of Orlando said the event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid's zone, vendor village and food trucks. The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 from 12...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ net worth dropped just over 8.5 percent in his third year as the state’s chief executive. Listing the $134,181 he made as governor as his only income, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,987 as of Dec. 31. DeSantis filed the financial disclosure last week at the state Division of Elections as part of re-election campaign documents.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced the passing of his former wife and the mother of his two sons, Karen Caudill Dyer, Thursday morning on Twitter. The mayor said she died following an "unrelenting, valiant fight against an aggressive brain tumor." He described Karen as one of the...
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man walked into an Orange County Wawa store and left with a winning $1 million lottery ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials say Joshua Hudgins, 39, of Winter Garden, played the $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game and claimed one of the top prizes.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A racist rant went viral after a restaurant manager shot a video of it and posted it to the restaurant's Facebook page, to prove that it happened, according to investigators. "You’re a Chinese [expletive], not me," a customer said in the rant, according to the owners of...
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Lake County woman recently claimed a top prize of $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Kimberly Elbers, 58, of Leesburg, bought her winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket from a Publix located at 717 North 14th Street. The grocery store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
DELAND, Fla. - Residents in a Central Florida community are in for a treat!. Crumbl Cookies, the popular, pink box cookie company, is opening its first location in DeLand on Friday, June 17, at 8 a.m. The store is located at 2385 S Woodland Boulevard near Publix and Jeremiah's Italian...
APOPKA, Fla. - It's alligator mating season and no one is safe from their "mating calls," — apparently, not even humans. Evelyn Bell said she was driving along Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive Sunday morning when an alligator in its natural habitat began doing what appears to be a "water dance" according to Gator Alley Farm.
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a few quiet days in the tropics, an area of low pressure is being monitored in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Forecasters say the disorganized showers and thunderstorms could gradually develop while it drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three more people from Central Florida have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, officials announced Tuesday. Traci Isaacs, 52, and her husband Luis Hallon, 67, and Leslie Gray, 56, all of St. Cloud, are now facing charges. They are expected to make their initial appearance in Orlando Federal Court on Wednesday afternoon.
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested after a dispute with two teenage boys over speeding in the Sanford neighborhood of Lake Forest. The incident happened Tuesday evening. The teenager told deputies he was inside the gated community – as a guest – visiting a friend when the suspects...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - New dashcam video shows the moment law enforcement pulled over and later arrested former WWE wrestler Jeffrey Hardy on a DUI charge in Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, four people called 911 Monday morning about a person driving poorly along Interstate 4 near the Dirksen Drive exit in Volusia County.
Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Investigators do not suspect any criminal activity but believe these were accidental deaths, possibly related to extreme heat.
