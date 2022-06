In the fast-paced race for employees, two tri-county companies can’t find enough job candidates to choose from regardless of the skills required for the positions. Todd Vollertsen, owner of Southpaw Softwash, recently bumped his company’s starting salary from $15 to $18 an hour in a desperate attempt to fill two entry-level jobs. Vollertson purchased the 3-year-old company in February. Four employees at his high-end service clean the exterior of historic homes and houses on the resort islands and commercial buildings.

